Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tendulkar Falls Prey To Deepfake!

Tendulkar Falls Prey To Deepfake!

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 15, 2024 14:23 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar on Monday dismissed as 'fake' the video in which he is seen promoting a gaming application that lures users for easy money.

The video shows Tendulkar talking about the merits of the application, saying he did not know that money making has become so easy and that his daughter uses the platform.

Tendulkar posted the video along with a message in which he expressed concern about the misuse of technology.

'These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers,' Tendulkar tweeted.

The voice used in the deepfake video matches Tendulkar's.

'Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints, Tendulkar stated. 'Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes.'

 
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
