Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Are Kohli, Raina Talking About?

What Are Kohli, Raina Talking About?

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 15, 2024 07:45 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli speaks to Suresh Raina at the Holkar stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Photographs: BCCI
 

Virat Kohli caught up with former team-mate Suresh Raina ahead of the second T20 International against Afghanistan at the Holkar stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 12, 2024.

Kohli was back in the Indian T20 team after nearly 14 months. He missed the series opener in Mohali because of 'personal reasons'.

Kohli appeared delighted to meet Raina, who is doing commentary for Jio Cinema, and the 2011 World Cup-winning team members had a long chat.

Kohli also thrilled the fans at the stadium with his nifty footwork as he warmed up for the match with some football.

