News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pitch invader hugs Kohli during 2nd T20 in Indore

Pitch invader hugs Kohli during 2nd T20 in Indore

Source: PTI
January 14, 2024 23:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli reacts during the second T20 International against Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI

A young man was detained after he breached the security arrangements and hugged Virat Kohli on the field during the India versus Afghanistan second T20 International at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, police said.

 

Kohli was fielding during Afghanistan's innings when the incident took place.

After detaining him, cops took the young man to Tukoganj police station.

A police official said that the youth had a ticket for the match and entered the Holkar Stadium through the Narendra Hirwani Gate.



He said that the young man seemed to be a big Kohli fan and entered the ground by climbing the fence of the spectators' gallery with the desire to meet the player.

The officer said that the youth was being interrogated and further steps will be taken in the case on the basis of interrogation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Dhruv Jurel, India's New Test Pick
Meet Dhruv Jurel, India's New Test Pick
SEE: Ishan Kishan Video Breaks Silence
SEE: Ishan Kishan Video Breaks Silence
Yuzi Meets Orry: Long Lost Bros?
Yuzi Meets Orry: Long Lost Bros?
PHOTOS: India trounce Afghanistan, claim T20I series
PHOTOS: India trounce Afghanistan, claim T20I series
'Jaiswal has the talent and a great range of shots'
'Jaiswal has the talent and a great range of shots'
Israel marks 100 days of hostages amid Gaza offensive
Israel marks 100 days of hostages amid Gaza offensive
PIX: Jaiswal, Dube slam 50s as India seal T20 series
PIX: Jaiswal, Dube slam 50s as India seal T20 series

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

PIX: Jaiswal, Dube slam 50s as India seal T20 series

PIX: Jaiswal, Dube slam 50s as India seal T20 series

How Shivam Dube sees IPL as gateway to T20 WC

How Shivam Dube sees IPL as gateway to T20 WC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances