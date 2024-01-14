Pitch invader hugs Kohli during 2nd T20 in Indore

IMAGE: Virat Kohli reacts during the second T20 International against Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI

A young man was detained after he breached the security arrangements and hugged Virat Kohli on the field during the India versus Afghanistan second T20 International at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, police said.

Kohli was fielding during Afghanistan's innings when the incident took place.



After detaining him, cops took the young man to Tukoganj police station.



A police official said that the youth had a ticket for the match and entered the Holkar Stadium through the Narendra Hirwani Gate.





He said that the young man seemed to be a big Kohli fan and entered the ground by climbing the fence of the spectators' gallery with the desire to meet the player.



The officer said that the youth was being interrogated and further steps will be taken in the case on the basis of interrogation.