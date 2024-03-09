Memorable 100th Test for record-breaker Ashwin!

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his five-wicket-haul after taking the wicket of Ben Foakes during England's second innings in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala on Saturday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Ravichandran Ashwin made his 100th Test memorable as his five-wicket haul powered India to a huge victory by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala on Saturday.

He became only the fourth bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in his 100th Test after the legendary spin trio of Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.



Ashwin is the only bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim a five-wicket haul in both his debut and 100th Test match.



Interesting, Ashwin registered the same match figures in his 100th Test as he did in his debut game, against the West Indies in Delhi in 2011.



Ashwin had taken 3/81 and 6/47 in the two innings against the West Indies for match figures of 9/128 -- the same match figures (4/51 and 5/77) he registered against England in Dharamsala.



Ashwin's match figures of 9/128 are the best by a bowler in his 100th Test match, bettering Muralitharan's record of 9/141 against Bangladesh in 2006.



This was the off-spinner's 36th five-wicket haul in Tests going past Anil Kumble for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in Test cricket. He is joint third with Richard Hadlee with Warne second with 37 five-wicket hauls and Muralitharan way ahead with 67 fifers.



The 37-year-old Tamil Nadu finished as the highest wicket-taker in the five-Test series against England with 26 wickets at an average of 24, with England's Tom Hartley second with 22 wickets.



