News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin coming back in Rajkot was the standout moment: Dravid

Ashwin coming back in Rajkot was the standout moment: Dravid

Source: PTI
March 09, 2024 17:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Rohit has been fantastic to work with. I think he's a terrific leader, and the guys gravitate towards him phenomenally.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Ravichandran Ashwin after winning the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma's captaincy was rather understated as compared to Ben Stokes' on-the-edge methods, but India head coach Rahul Dravid was delighted to see the players identify themselves with the Mumbaikar's leadership principles.

 

Under Rohit, India never made tall claims even once but silently and categorically nullified the visitors' much-talked-about 'Bazball' and grabbed the five-match series 4-1.

"I'm privileged to work with a lovely team. I'm learning from them all the time. Rohit has been fantastic to work with. I think he's a terrific leader, and the guys gravitate towards him phenomenally, which is fantastic to see," said Dravid told Jio Cinema after the match.

Dravid said India's series win was dotted by several shining moments but acknowledged that the return of Ravichandran Ashwin from a personal emergency underlined the character of this outfit.

"I'd just say Ashwin coming back to the team after what he went through (as the standout moment). Ash wanting to come back and contribute to the team… I think, for me, it signified what this team is about and what the character of this team is.

"I think that was just for me, probably the standout moment of the series. It really gladdens your heart as a coach to the kind of environment that that had been created," said Dravid.

Ashwin had to leave for Chennai because of a family emergency on the second day of the Rajkot Test, but the veteran off-spinner rejoined the action on the fourth day of the third Test.

There have been talks about the doors of the Indian team being shut now for players like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer after they defied the BCCI diktat to play in Ranji Trophy.

But Dravid did not buy into that.

"Rohit and I are selecting playing 11. Sometimes even I don't know who is contracted and who is not. So, no one is out of the mix as far as we are concerned,” Dravid revealed.

Kuldeep Yadav twinkled radiantly with his left-arm wrist spin besides chipping in with some handy runs lower down the order.

Dravid was chuffed to see the wholesome improvement in Kuldeep.

"It's been tough on Kuldeep Yadav. He's been bowling at a time when two legends (Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja) are playing for the team. He brings the X-Factor to the team. He has also worked hard on his batting which has been a bonus," said the former Indian captain.

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur recently urged the bigwigs to look into the hectic Ranji Trophy schedule, which he said has been putting a lot of pressure on the players.

Taking a serious note of the call, Dravid the players' views should be considered sooner than later.

"We need to hear the players. They are the ones putting bodies on the line. If they are saying (about a busy schedule), we need to see how to manage the domestic schedule better," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rs 45 lakh per match! 'Test incentive' for Team India
Rs 45 lakh per match! 'Test incentive' for Team India
'I'm least insecure about what people feel about me'
'I'm least insecure about what people feel about me'
PIX: India rout England in Dharamsala; win series 4-1
PIX: India rout England in Dharamsala; win series 4-1
Gill to become first referee of Indian descent in EPL
Gill to become first referee of Indian descent in EPL
Himachal crisis: Cong rebels reach Uttarakhand hotel
Himachal crisis: Cong rebels reach Uttarakhand hotel
Youngsters' response to pressure helps India trump Eng
Youngsters' response to pressure helps India trump Eng
Stokes defends aggressive approach after series defeat
Stokes defends aggressive approach after series defeat

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Youngsters' response to pressure helps India trump Eng

Youngsters' response to pressure helps India trump Eng

'He has something about him...'

'He has something about him...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances