'I am least bit insecure about what people feel about me': Ashwin

Source: PTI
March 09, 2024 16:29 IST
'I have kept my ears and eyes open to listen to good feedback.'

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with the match ball after winning the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin worked on different actions and speeds throughout the Test series against England and the master off-spinner said experimenting while shutting out external noises was integral for his success in the varied Indian conditions.

 

Ashwin, who played his 100th Test in Dharamsala, finished as the top wicket-taker in the five-Test series, bagging 26 wickets at an average of 24.

"Throughout the series I have gone to different actions, speeds and releases. India is different, each ground has a challenge. I am least bit insecure about what people feel about me," Ashwin said at the post-match presentation.

The 37-year-old said the mindset to add new dimensions to his bowling has worked well for him.

"If I am confident that I can try something, I don't hold back. I have kept my ears and eyes open to listen to good feedback.

"Unless I try, I will never be able to learn. I am not saying sticking to one method won't work. But thankfully experimenting and learning has helped me," said the Tamil Nadu man.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with team-mates after completing his five-wicket haul. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin marked his spell on Saturday (5/77) and the one in England's second innings at Ranchi (5/51) as his best outings in the five-match series.

"I was really happy with the way the ball came out (in those spells), as most pleased with this performance and the second innings in Ranchi.

"In India sometimes the beauty is what's gone by. What went by was on his head (the way he set up Ollie Pope in Ranchi). I was expecting him to reverse there," he added.

Ashwin lavished praise on left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who ended up with 19 wickets from four Tests.

"The way the ball is coming out of Kuldeep's hands is unbelievable. Watching a wrist spinner in such a flow and the kind of switches he has been able to make through the series and over the last 10 months is so heartening to see. I can't be happier for somebody," said Ashwin.

 

Source: PTI
