PHOTOS: Ashwin stars as India thump England in Dharamsala

IMAGE: India's Ravichandran Ashwin acknowledges the fans and celebrates his five-wicket-haul with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Foakes on Day 3 of the 5th Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, on Saturday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India beat England by an innings and 64 runs in the final Test to win the five-match series 4-1 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium on Saturday.

Having conceded a lead of 259, England were all out for 195 in the second session on day three of the contest.

IMAGE: India's Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel lift the trophy and celebrate with teammates after winning the Test series. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Joe Root made 84 and Jonny Bairstow (39) also got a start while other England batters simply surrendered before India's formidable spin attack.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 5-77 in his 100th Test for a match haul of nine wickets.

IMAGE: England's James Anderson acknowledges the crowd after taking his 700th Test wicket following the dismissal of India's Kuldeep Yadav, caught out by Ben Foakes. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Earlier resuming on 473-8, India could add only four runs before losing their last two wickets.

England warhorse James Anderson became the first fast bowler to claim 700 Test wickets, when he dismissed Kuldeep Yadav (30) caught behind.

The travelling "Barmy Army" fans gave Anderson a standing ovation but their morale sagged soon after England walked out to bat, having conceded a significant first-innings lead of 259.

IMAGE: India's Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel celebrate after the wicket of England's Ben Duckett, bowled out by Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India harnessed Ravichandran Ashwin with Jasprit Bumrah for new ball duties, and the off-spinner bowled Ben Duckett (two) in his first over.

The opener had charged so far down the track that he would have been stumped even if he was not bowled.

IMAGE: India's Sarfaraz Khan celebrates with Dhruv Jurel after taking the catch to dismiss England's Zak Crawley off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Ashwin struck again in this third over, dismissing Zak Crawley for a duck.

Crawley, England's leading scorer in the series, could only turn the ball to Sarfaraz Khan at backward short leg.

IMAGE: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates with Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj after taking the catch to dismiss England's Ollie Pope off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Ollie Pope made a breezy 19 before attempting a sweep against Ashwin, and Yashasvi Jaiswal took a running catch to dismiss the England vice captain.

Jonny Bairstow smacked Ashwin for three sixes in an enthralling duet between two fierce competitors both playing their 100th Tests.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes reacts after being bowled out by India's Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Kuldeep Yadav, replacing Ashwin in the attack, ended Bairstow's entertaining knock of 39, trapping him lbw.

Ashwin returned to disturb Stokes's stumps with the final delivery before the lunch break.

IMAGE: England's Joe Root bats. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Root waged a lone battle but did not get much support from the other end and was the last man dismissed after he holed out to Jasprit Bumrah at long on.