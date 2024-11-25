The way we responded was great: Bumrah

'If you have faith in your abilities then you can do something special.'

IMAGE: After being bundled out for 150 in their first innings, India staged a sensational fightback to humble Australia by 295 runs in the first Test in Perth on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a remarkable start to his Test career with four hundreds but India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah rated young opener's 161 against Australia in Perth as his best innings till date since he curbed his natural aggressive instinct to reach the milestone.



Jaiswal likes to attack the bowlers at the first available opportunity but patience is required in Australian conditions, especially in Perth where then balls seams and bounces more.



He began his Australian tour with a duck in the first innings but made the amends in the second with an impact knock of 161 for which he consumed 297 balls and hit 15 fours and three sixes.



"That was Jaiswal's best Test innings so far. He left the ball well. He likes to attack but he left a lot of balls," India skipper Bumrah said after India thrashed the hosts by 295 runs in the series-opener.



It was left-handed Jaiswal's fourth Test hundred, two of them being double centuries.



Virat Kohli was woefully out of form, coming into the Border Gavaskar Trophy but found his touch with an unbeaten 100 in India's second innings.



contended that he never felt that India's premier batter was struggling for form."I didn't see Virat out of form - difficult to judge that on difficult pitches. But he was good in the nets."To notch up a big win after getting bowled out for 150 in the first innings was a tremendous result for India and Bumrah, who led the side in absence of Rohit Sharma, said special things happen when one keeps self belief."We were put under pressure in the first innings, but the way we responded was great.""I played here in 2018 - I remember the wicket started soft. This one was less spicy, we were really well prepared. I told everyone to keep faith in your ability. If you have faith in your abilities then you can do something special."Australia skipper at Pat Cummins admitted not being able to score in the first innings dented their chances."Fairly disappointing. Preparation was good, all firing, fair bit to look at as lots didn't go right. Gap is what it is. You want to get on the horse but we will take a couple of days' rest and get training in Adelaide."We didn't give ourselves a chance in a few different facets - like the finish on day 1 with bat."Cummins hopes his seasoned players will find a way to come back in the series. The second Test begins in Adelaide from December 6."There's a lot of experience in the side, they're going about it well, there will be lots of conversations on what we can do better in same conditions."