Mystery Girl At The IPL Auction Was...

IMAGE: What's Juhi Chawla sharing with Nita Ambani? Jhanvi Mehta looks on intently! Photographs: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders Co-Owner Juhi Chawla's daughter Jhanvi Mehta made quite an impact on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday, November 24, 2024, highfying folks at the KKR table whenever the franchise made a successful bid.

Jhanvi, a graduate of Columbia University, was at the KKR table alongside CEO Venky Mysore, Coach Chandrakant Pandit, team Mentor Dwayne Bravo and her dad Jay Mehta.

Sporting a chic white T-shirt and a dark velvet jacket, Jhanvi exuded elegance and style. Unlike an earlier auction when Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh's children were present along with Jhanvi, KKR Gen2 was represented solely by Jhanvi at the Jeddah auction.

As always, the glamour quotient at the auction was monopolised by Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran, SRH Owner Kalanithi Maran's only child. Kavya, who rarely smiles, listen intently to Coach David Vettori and Bowling Coach Murali Muralitharan's inputs before making a bid.

Preity Zinta, the Punjab Kings co-owner, was there, of course, though this time, unlike in Dubai last December, the paddle was in PBKS Co-Owner and ex-flame Ness Wadia's hand.

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard shares crucial insights, Akash Ambani listens intently, while Nita Ambani ensures Auctioneer Mallika Sagar -- who did a terrific job -- holds for Mumbai India. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: CSK legend Dwayne Bravo, now in KKR colours, greets the CSK team. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Coach Rahul Dravid -- who was unsurprisingly the least animated gentleman on the floor -- appears pleased with the proceedings. Photograph: BCCI