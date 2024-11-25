News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Mystery Girl At The IPL Auction Was...

Mystery Girl At The IPL Auction Was...

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 25, 2024 12:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jhanvi Mehta

IMAGE: What's Juhi Chawla sharing with Nita Ambani? Jhanvi Mehta looks on intently! Photographs: BCCI
 

Kolkata Knight Riders Co-Owner Juhi Chawla's daughter Jhanvi Mehta made quite an impact on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday, November 24, 2024, highfying folks at the KKR table whenever the franchise made a successful bid.

Jhanvi, a graduate of Columbia University, was at the KKR table alongside CEO Venky Mysore, Coach Chandrakant Pandit, team Mentor Dwayne Bravo and her dad Jay Mehta.

Jhanvi Mehta

Sporting a chic white T-shirt and a dark velvet jacket, Jhanvi exuded elegance and style. Unlike an earlier auction when Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh's children were present along with Jhanvi, KKR Gen2 was represented solely by Jhanvi at the Jeddah auction.

Jhanvi Mehta

As always, the glamour quotient at the auction was monopolised by Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran, SRH Owner Kalanithi Maran's only child. Kavya, who rarely smiles, listen intently to Coach David Vettori and Bowling Coach Murali Muralitharan's inputs before making a bid.

Kavya Maran

Preity Zinta, the Punjab Kings co-owner, was there, of course, though this time, unlike in Dubai last December, the paddle was in PBKS Co-Owner and ex-flame Ness Wadia's hand.

Preity Zinta

Nita Ambani

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard shares crucial insights, Akash Ambani listens intently, while Nita Ambani ensures Auctioneer Mallika Sagar -- who did a terrific job -- holds for Mumbai India. Photograph: BCCI

Dwayne Bravo

IMAGE: CSK legend Dwayne Bravo, now in KKR colours, greets the CSK team. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Coach Rahul Dravid -- who was unsurprisingly the least animated gentleman on the floor -- appears pleased with the proceedings. Photograph: BCCI

LSG

IMAGE: Lucknow Supergiants Owner Sanjiv Goenka means business, not conceding the paddle to Coach Justin Langer, team mentor Zaheer Khan or son Shashwat Goenka. Photograph: BCCI
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Venkatesh Iyer: The Biggest Surprise of IPL Auction
Venkatesh Iyer: The Biggest Surprise of IPL Auction
IPL Auction: Uncapped Players Steal Show
IPL Auction: Uncapped Players Steal Show
IPL 2025 Auction: RCB's new signing promises fireworks
IPL 2025 Auction: RCB's new signing promises fireworks
Raj Thackeray's MNS may lose recognition, symbol
Raj Thackeray's MNS may lose recognition, symbol
Crypto: Industry to focus on user protection and...
Crypto: Industry to focus on user protection and...
Coast Guard seizes 6,000 kg methamphetamine
Coast Guard seizes 6,000 kg methamphetamine
Recipe: Pasande, A Dish For An Emperor
Recipe: Pasande, A Dish For An Emperor

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
IPL 2025 Auction: The Players Sold And Their Price
IPL 2025 Auction: The Players Sold And Their Price
IPL Auction: Top Players Who Went Unsold
IPL Auction: Top Players Who Went Unsold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances