India rise to top spot in WTC standings

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the first Test against Australia in Perth on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Following their emphatic 295-run victory in the first Test against Australia in Perth on Monday, India jumped to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.



India, who suffered a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand at home, bounced back to register their biggest Test victory in Australia.



The thumping win has boosted India's chances of making it to the WTC 2025 final.



India, with nine wins from 15 Tests played, have a 61.11 percentage of points won, overtaking Australia, who slipped to second with 57.69 percentage points.

India need to win three of the remaining four Tests to qualify for their third straight WTC final. If they fail to win a minimum four Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, they will depend on other results to progress.



Sri Lanka, New Zealand and South Africa are also in the running for the place in the final.

WTC 2025 Standings: