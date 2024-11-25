News
Home  » Cricket » India's Biggest Test Victory In Australia

India's Biggest Test Victory In Australia

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 25, 2024 15:05 IST
Team India

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates with team-mates after taking Mitchell Marsh's wicket on Day 4 of the Perth Test, November 25, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

It turned out to be one of the biggest comebacks in recent Test cricket!

After being bundled out for 150 in their first innings, India staged a sensational fightback courtesy of their fast bowlers to overpower Australia by a huge margin of 295 runs in the first Test at the Optus stadium in Perth on Sunday.

Chasing 534 for victory, Australia were bowled out for 238 in their second innings, shortly after tea on Day 4.

India registered its biggest Test victory in Australia, breaking a long-standing record. Bishan Bedi-led India held the previous record when defeated Australia by 222 runs in the Melbourne Test in December 1977, with Bhagwat Chandrasekhar taking six wickets in both innings.

Australia led by Bob Simpson were left weakened by their absence of their star players, who all featured in the Kerry Packer World Series.

 

Overall, this is India's second biggest Test victory against Australia in terms of runs. Their biggest win against Australia is the 320 run victory in the Mohali Test in October 2008.

This is India's ninth biggest victory in Test cricket by margin of runs and their third best away from home.

Their biggest victory margin in Tests by runs is 434 runs against England at Rajkot in February this year.

India's biggest Test wins (in terms of runs):

Margin Opponent Date Venue
434 runs England February 15-18, 2004 Rajkot
372 runs New Zealand December 3-6, 2021 Mumbai (Wankhede)
337 runs South Africa December 3-7, 2015 Delhi
321 runs New Zealand October 8-11, 2016 Indore
320 runs Australia October 17-21, 2008 Mohali
318 runs West Indies August 22-25, 2019 North Sound
317 runs England February 13-16, 2021 Chennai
304 runs Sri Lanka July 26-29, 2017 Galle
295 runs Australia November 22-25, 2024 Perth
REDIFF CRICKET
