Home  » Cricket » PICS: Australia Head strong but India in control

PICS: Australia Head strong but India in control

November 25, 2024 10:29 IST
Images from Day 4 of the first Test between Australia and India, in Perth, on Monday.

India pacer Mohammed Siraj is ecstatic after dismissing Steve Smith on Day 4 of the first Test against Australia in Perth on Monday.

Photograph: BCCI/X

Mohammed Siraj bowled a couple of incisive morning spells to dismiss the seasoned Usman Khawaja and out-of-form Steven Smith as Australia gasped to 104 for 5 at lunch on Day 4 of the first Test against India in Perth on Monday.

Chasing a near-impossible target of 534, Australia, resuming on 12 for 3, were reduced to 17 for 4 when Khawaja's mistimed pull off Mohammed Siraj (3/34 in 10 overs) was well taken by the IPL's three million dollar man Rishabh Pant, running backwards.

 

India's new nemesis Travis Head (63 batting, 72 balls) then started counter-punching in the company of Smith (17), who was trying his best to dig in with desperation and come out of his current rut.

However Siraj, who had  poor series against New Zealand at home, was all over the Australian batters on a pitch that has 'misbehaved' considerably with variable bounce coming into play.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates with K L Rahul and Harshit Rana after sending Steve Smith back to the pavilion.

Photograph: BCCI/X

If Khawaja was out to a delivery that got big on the southpaw opener, Smith got one that was pitched on perfect length and deviated enough to kiss his outside edge and Pant completed the formalities, diving to his right and ending a 62-run stand.

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's dip in form during this World Test Championship cycle is a major cause for concerns for the hosts.

India's players celebrate after Mohammed Siraj dismisses Usman Khawaja.

Photograph: BCCI/X

Smith, in fact, did away with his trigger movement towards the off-stump. knowing fully well that he could be a leg before candidate whenever the Indian bowlers attack the stumps on a pitch with variable bounce.

Head, who got a beauty from Harshit Rana in the first innings, knew that survival wasn't an option on a deteriorating track and he did not let the loose balls go unpunished as anything pitched up was driven and the short ones were cut disdainfully.

His fifty, off only 63 balls, came with a perfect ramp shot over the keeper's head.

