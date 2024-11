IMAGE: Fans are bringing Perth to life on Day 4 of the first Test, November 25, 2024. Photograph and videos: Kind courtesy Candice D'Souza

Cricket fever gripped Perth as fans thronged the Optus stadium on Day 4 of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Indian supporters, draped in Tricolour flags, cheered enthusiastically for their team, buoyed by their dominant position in the match.

Groups of fans chanted slogans and waved banners, their confidence boosted by India's strong performance.

The scenic Perth backdrop and the high-stakes cricket only added to the allure.