Home  » Cricket » 'India Must Chase In Semifinal'

'India Must Chase In Semifinal'

March 03, 2025 11:55 IST

Varun Chakravarthy

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar backs India as favourites against Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
 

Spin dominance and a weakened Australian bowling attack have positioned India as favourites for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Sunil Gavaskar points to India's successful utilisation of Dubai's conditions, led by Varun Chakravarthy, and the absence of key Australian pacers as crucial factors.

Speaking to the India Today television channel, Gavaskar highlighted that Australia lacks significant firepower in their spin department and will be without key pacers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc. This, he feels, gives India a crucial advantage going into the knockout clash on March 4.

'On this surface, yes, because Australia don't seem to have the kind of spinning attack, apart from the fact that they are missing out on key players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Their batting is good. The batting is very aggressive. The ideal thing would be for India may be to chase, rather than having Australia chase,' Gavaskar stated.

Reflecting on the pitch conditions during India's win over New Zealand, Gavaskar dismissed the notion that the surface was unplayable. Instead, he credited India's bowlers for making the target seem out of reach for the Kiwis.

'If you had a look at our spinners in the first few overs, they did not get much help. Later on, as the pitch got a little bit better after the rolling, after the dew had settled in, there was a little more grip for the spinners, but it wasn't an impossible pitch,' he explained.

'There was a bit of turn. It's just that the bowlers did so well that it was impossible for New Zealanders.'

