'Shreyas Iyer Never Gets Hype He Deserves'

'His phenomenal run continues, high time the world starts talking about his strengths.'

IMAGE: Coming in at 30 for 3, Shreyas Iyer took India out of trouble with a 98-ball 79 against New Zealand on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Photograph: Satish Kumar//Reuters

Shreyas Iyer often flies under the radar and he is not complaining.

But this very truth takes away from him the credit he deserves.

Coming in at 30 for 3, Iyer once again steadied India's ship with a solid half-century against New Zealand in their final group match at the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday.

The 30 year old enjoys batting against New Zealand with scores of 103, 52, 62, 80, 49, 33, 105, 79 and an average of 70.37.

Since returning to Indian team at the 2023 ODI World Cup following a long injury spell, Iyer has made his presence felt at every opportunity.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has five 50s and 2 centuries batting at No. 4. Photograph: Satish Kumar//Reuters

He has dismissed fears over his failings against the short ball and has come to be a more rounded player after working on that shortcoming with his pull shorts far more improved and effective.

Batting at No, 4 during the 2023 World Cup in India, Iyer scored 530 runs at an average of 66.25, scoring at a strike rate of 113.24.

Since then, apart from the three match ODI series against Sri Lanka in August 2024, he has been consistency personified.

At the Champions Trophy he has logged scores of 15 (vs Bangladesh), 56 (vs Pakistan) and on Sunday, March 2, he carried the momentum, scoring a 98-ball 79 against New Zealand.

Iyer brings out his best at ICC events: In 14 innings, he has scored 680 runs at an average of 61.81 and a strike rate of 104.78. He has hit 2 centuries and five 50s in these innings.

54 batters have scored 1,500+ runs at No.4 in ODIs, with only 7 of them averaging 50+ at that spot. Among them Iyer is the only one with a 100+ strike rate.

At No. 4, Iyer has a total of 1,728 runs at an average of 52.3 and a strike rate of 101.5!

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has made the No. 4 spot in ODIs his own. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammad Kaif, the retired cricketer, was among the many who cheered Iyer, noting, 'It's Shreyas Iyer once again in ICC event against NZ. His phenomenal run continues, high time the world starts talking about his strengths and not keep pointing to his weakness'.

Sanjana Ganesan, the sportscaster, tweeted: 'Well played Shreyas Iyer, he is truly an under-rated player and never gets the hype he deserves.'

'Fascinated by Shreyas Iyer's footwork against spin. Not just up and down the crease but moving sideways too and not allowing the spinners to settle', commentator Harsha Bhogle observed.

'Shreyas Iyer has matured a lot as a batsman,' Ravi Shastri noted in the commentary box. 'He knows very well how to play in this format. He has really worked hard on his game.'