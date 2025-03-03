Varun's Debut CT Fifer Makes History

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy seized his moment in his second ODI, delivering a match-winning five-wicket haul (5/42) against New Zealand, March 2, 2025. Photograph: ICC/X

Thrown into the spotlight in just his second ODI, Varun Chakravarthy made the opportunity count in spectacular fashion.

The mystery spinner delivered a game-changing spell, dismantling New Zealand's batting lineup with a stunning 5/42 in 10 overs, helping India secure a commanding 44-run victory in their final Group A clash of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Chakravarthy's heroics not only outshone Matt Henry's five-wicket haul but also cemented India's unbeaten run in the tournament, setting up a high-octane semifinal showdown against Australia at the Dubai international stadium on Tuesday.

With India's spinners taking nine of the ten wickets, the win underscored their dominance and tactical brilliance on a turning track.

The 33 year old also joined an elite list of Indian bowlers, becoming only the second to take a five-wicket haul on Champions Trophy debut, following in the footsteps of Mohammed Shami, who achieved the feat earlier in the tournament against Bangladesh.

Varun wasted no time in making his presence felt. He opened his account in the 12th over by breaching Will Young's defence and crashing into the stumps.

His second breakthrough came when he trapped Glenn Phillips lbw, before sending Michael Bracewell back to the pavilion in similar fashion. In his final over, he wrapped up his five wicket haul in style, bowling Mitchell Santner and dismissing Matt Henry, who was caught by Virat Kohli.

Chakravarthy's 5/42 ranks as the second-best bowling performance by an Indian in Champions Trophy history. With this feat, he became the third Indian bowler to claim a five wicket haul in the tournament, joining: