Labuschagne's Pujara Plan Backfires

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne's homage to Cheteshwar Pujara didn't go as scripted. Photograph: Kind courtesy Marnus Labuschagne/Instagram

Marnus Labuschagne arrived at the crease in Perth with a plan: Channel his inner Cheteshwar Pujara.

The Indian batting stalwart's legendary resilience against Australia in the 2018-2019 and 2020-2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was etched into Australian nightmares.

Pujara's marathon innings -- consuming 1,258 and 928 deliveries, respectively -- had worn down Australia's vaunted attack. Labuschagne wanted to replicate that grit.

But under overcast skies on a bouncy Perth pitch, Labuschagne's homage to Pujara didn't go as scripted. Walking in under pressure at 14-1, Labuschagne scratched and scraped for 52 balls, scoring just two runs -- the lowest strike rate (3.84) for any Australian batter facing at least 50 deliveries in a Test.

Labuschagne also found time for mischief. In the eighth over, Harshit Rana struck him on the body with a searing delivery, following it up with an icy glare. Labuschagne, unperturbed, cheekily responded with a flying kiss -- a nod to Rana's infamous celebration during IPL 2024 that had led to a one-match suspension.

Labuschagne's struggles didn't stop the drama from unfolding. In the 13th over, a fiery Mohammed Siraj bowled a short delivery that struck Labuschagne on the thigh pad. As Siraj followed through to retrieve the ball, Labuschagne deflected it with his bat despite it not heading toward the stumps. Siraj wasn't pleased, exchanging heated words with the Australian batter.

Virat Kohli, ever the live wire, joined the confrontation, theatrically removing the bails as tempers flared.

Adding to the drama was a rare lapse from Kohli. In the third over, Jasprit Bumrah found Labuschagne's edge, only for Kohli to spill a straightforward chance at second slip. Labuschagne, on zero at the time, got a lifeline, though it ultimately proved inconsequential.

Labuschagne's innings was a painstaking grind, but it lacked the impact of Pujara's legendary resistance.

His dismissal came courtesy of a full, in-swinging delivery from Siraj that trapped him plumb in front. A desperate review couldn't save him.

As fans took to Twitter, many couldn't resist drawing comparisons -- or contrasts -- with Pujara. Some cheekily quipped, 'We don't miss Pujara today' while others noted the irony of Labuschagne's painstaking effort failing to emulate the very man he sought to imitate.