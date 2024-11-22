Lyon Quizzes Pant About IPL Auction!

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant, who walked out to bat at number five, showcased his aggressive batting style. Photograph: BCCI/X

The intense first Test between India and Australia was briefly interrupted by a light-hearted exchange between two cricketing stars.

Nathan Lyon couldn't resist asking Rishabh Pant about his potential IPL destination during a break in play.

Lyon's casual inquiry 'Where are you going in the IPL auction?' caught Pant off guard.

Pant, who has been released by the Delhi Capitals, responded with a simple, 'No idea.'

Pant, who walked out to bat at number five, showcased his aggressive batting style. He scored a quickfire 37 runs, including a powerful six off Pat Cummins.

The six, which saw Pant lose his balance and fall to the ground, was a testament to his fearless approach to the game.

Pant is expected to be one of the most sought-after players at Sunday's auction in Jeddah. His explosive batting and wicket-keeping skills make him a priceless asset for any franchise.