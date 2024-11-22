India's Debutants Impress in Perth

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy receives his India cap from Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/X

The opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth marked a big moment for two young Indian talents, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made their Test debuts.

]Reddy was the highest scorer in the anaemic Indian first innings scoring a valuable 41 runs.

Rana made an immediate impact, claiming Travis Head's wicket. The talented pacer confirmed Coach Gautam Gambhir's faith in him by showcasing his skills on the bouncy Perth pitch.

IMAGE: Darren Lehmann presents Nathan McSweeney with his baggy cap before play begins. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cricket.com.au/X

On the Australian side, Nathan McSweeney made his Test debut. McSweeney took the catch off Mitchell Starc's bowling to get rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck, but his own stay at the crease was short-lived as he was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 10 off 13 balls.