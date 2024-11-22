Rahul's Dismissal: Did 3rd Umpire Err?

IMAGE: A screenshot of Snicko revealing a spike as the ball passed K L Rahul's bat.

The first day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was marked by a controversial moment that left K L Rahul frustrated and spectators divided.

A promising innings was cut short by a contentious third umpire decision as Rahul was dismissed for 26.

Facing Mitchell Starc, the opener appeared to edge a delivery that was initially deemed not out by the on-field umpire. Australia's decision to review the call brought Snicko into play, revealing a spike as the ball passed Rahul's bat.

However, front-on replays were inconclusive, and Rahul maintained that the sound detected was caused by his bat brushing the pad, not the ball.

After a lengthy review, the third umpire overturned the on-field decision, ruling Rahul caught behind.

Visibly disheartened, the opener walked off the field, exchanging words with the umpire on his way back.

Replays later suggested that the spike could have been caused by the ball grazing Rahul's pad, seemingly validating his protests.

The decision sparked widespread discussion on social media, with fans and analysts questioning the evidence used to overturn the on-field decision. Many pointed out the inconclusiveness of the footage, arguing that the benefit of the doubt should have gone to the batter.

Despite a confident start, Rahul's innings ended on a frustrating note, robbing him of the chance to convert his promising knock into a significant score.