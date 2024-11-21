News
Home  » Cricket » 'I'm Excited To Play In Australia'

'I'm Excited To Play In Australia'

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 21, 2024 12:19 IST
'The ball is different, the wicket is different. But I think we know that. I think we are ready mentally.'

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal is eager to make his mark in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Photograph and video: BCCI/Instagram

Known for his hunger for runs, young Yashasvi Jaiswal has been vocal about his admiration for Virat Kohli, who continues to inspire him both on and off the field. Reflecting on his interactions with Kohli, Jaiswal shared how the batting legend has influenced his approach to the game.

 

'When I started playing senior cricket, I did speak to Virat paaji about how he managed himself,' Jaiswal said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

'Paji has said to me that if I want to play all that cricket, then I have to be disciplined in my daily routines and follow the process. So I have seen him doing the stuff consistently day by day. Actually seeing him, it motivates me a lot to put in the work and do something and make a difference in my habits, which is really important for me. I feel like I will be better day by day.'

Jaiswal's journey in Test cricket so far has been impressive. In 14 games, he has amassed 1,407 runs at an average of 56.28 and a strike rate of 70.13, including three centuries and eight fifties, with a best score of 214 not out

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Jaiswal has been vocal about his admiration for Virat Kohli.Photograph: BCCI/X

'It is my first trip to Australia. I am very excited to play here. I want to play well and do well. It is different here. The ball is different, the wicket is different. But I think we know that. I think we are ready mentally,' Jaiswal said.

'I really want to be in. I want to go in. I want to see it. I want to be there. Because people, a lot of time, they talk about stuff. This happened, that happened. But I want to go and face it and I want to enjoy that moment with a smile. That is all I think about.

'Because until you are not there, you actually do not really feel what it is. I always see it this way. And it is always an opportunity for me to go out there and learn,' he added.

Preparation is key for Jaiswal, and he takes a meticulous approach to training and recovery.

'Whenever I go to nets for practice, I have a plan and purpose in my mind. And I try my best to sleep well and eat well before the practice. I focus on recovery and try to be fresh for practice sessions,' he said.

Despite his rapid rise, the desire to represent India remains his driving force.

'I am really blessed to have these opportunities, and I am ready for it mentally, physically. I want to play fearless and I want to enjoy.'

REDIFF CRICKET
