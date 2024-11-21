Kabhi Jeet, Mostly Haar

Norma Astrid Godinho/Rediff.com takes a walk down memory lane, recounting India's sojourns Down Under from 1947 to 2021, in a special 4-part series.

The dawn of a new era had begun under Sourav Ganguly's aggressive leadership. With Ganguly and Coach John Wright at the helm India had transitioned into a force to be reckoned with.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2003-2004: Four Test series (Australia 1-1 India)

1st Test, Brisbane

Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly scored a fighting century in the first innings, before Zaheer Khan finished with a fifer in the first innings.

Heading Down Under, India had a mental edge over the Aussies, having beaten them in India a couple of years earlier. It was Steve Waugh's final Test series and Australia were without Mark Waugh who had retired. Shane Warne was out serving a one-year ban for doping.

Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee was out with injury and Australia's frontline bowlers were Jason Gillespie, Andrew Bichel and debutant Nathan Bracken.

The series was expected to be nothing but competitive and that it was.

STAT CHECK Zaheer Khan's 5-95 along with Sourav Ganguly's ton were instrumental in ensuring that Australia trailed in the first innings of the first Test of a home series, for the first time in 10 years.

The first Test was played at the Gabba, India won the toss and put Australia in to bat.

Australia dominated, opener Justin Langer scoring briskly. After Matthew Hayden was out for 37, Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar got the Aussie treatment. Langer and Ricky Ponting kept the momentum going and put on a second wicket partnership of 89 runs, Ponting scoring a half century. Langer then hit his 16th Test century before Australia ended Day 1 with a healthy 262 for 2.

With rain, no play was had till lunch on Day 2. But once they resumed, the Indian bowlers were all over the Aussies. Agarkar trapped Langer LBW for 121 before Damien Martyn, Steve Waugh and Adam Gilchrist and the tail were all sent back in no time. Australia lost 7 wickets for 71 runs, Zaheer getting a five wicket haul.

Rain and bad light affected play on Day 3 with just 37 minutes of play possible.

The sun was out on Day 4 and Akash Chopra and Virender Sehwag got the ball rolling for India. While Chopra dug his heels in, Sehwag hit a few crisp boundaries for his 51 ball 45 before he became Nathan Bracken's maiden Test victim.

Rahul Dravid (1) and Sachin Tendulkar (0) were out cheaply and India reeling at 63 for 3 before Ganguly and Chopra fought back with a crucial 65 run stand.

Chopra's dismissal brought V V S Laxman to the crease. He scored all over the park to leave the bowlers frustrated. Ganguly then went on to score a brilliant century (144) after Laxman was out for 75.

Australia struck early on Day 5 with Agarkar and Parthiv Patel back in hut. But Zaheer and Harbhajan Singh got the tail to wag. India were eventually all out for 409.

Trailing by 86, Langer was sent back early and this time it was Hayden who took control of proceedings smashing 99 off 98 off 10 fours and 2 sixes.

Ponting, Damien Martyn and Steve Waugh got half centuries as the Aussies scored 284 for 3 declared.

India were set 199 for victory with 23 overs remaining on the final day and Bracken got Sehwag out first before he had Chopra caught out next ball. With India on 4 for 2, Dravid (43) and Laxman (24) then took India to safe shores, finishing at 73 for 2 to draw the match.

2nd Test, Adelaide

Photograph: Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Rahul Dravid celebrates scoring the winning runs as India beat Australia by 4 wickets in the second Test in Adelaide.

This was the match that changed Indian cricket forever. Billed a no contest by the Australian media, Ganguly and his men proved them wrong and how!

If the first six sessions were dominated by Australia, the next eight were dominated by India and that proved to be the difference. And one man made sure that India dominated the Test -- Rahul Dravid.

Dravid batted on four of the five days in this Test exemplifying his endurance, skill and concentration.

But here is how it all unfolded. Batting first, Australia piled on 556 runs with Ponting scoring a ton. He then partnered Simon Katich (75), stitching up a 138 run 6th wicket stand. Dropped on 17, Ponting brought up his double century on Day 2. Ponting got good support from Gillespie with an unbeaten 48 before he was out for 242 off Anil Kumble and Australia were all out for 556.

In reply, India had a solid opening partnership of 66 before losing four quick wickets. That brought Dravid and Laxman together at the crease and Australia were made to relive a nightmare (ala Kolkata 2001). They batted with assurance and put on a partnership of 95 not out at the end of Day 2, after Laxman got to his 50.

On Day 3, both batters kept the momentum going, scoring effortlessly. Laxman got a life in the morning session and made the Aussies pay. The duo used their feet well and scored at will.

Dravid was in glorious touch, finding runs on both sides of the pitch and he got to his century with a cracking pull over backward square leg. Laxman soon got to his 100 too. Laxman missed his 150 by 2 runs when just before tea, Bichel broke the partnership of 303.

Parthiv came in to bat and scored a handy 31 before Agarkar was out next just before close.

Dravid got to his 4th double century off the first ball of the morning on Day 4. Kumble lasted just 12 runs before Irfan Pathan and Dravid were the last to go and India were all out for 523.

Dravid's 233 was then the third highest score by an Indian in a Test match.

With a 33 run lead, Australia were reduced to 3 for 44 with Agarkar taking out Langer and Ponting. Martyn and Steve Waugh steadied Australia before Tendulkar got rid of both batters in quick time.

Katich and Gilchrist fought back, the latter smashing 2 sixes and 4 fours for his 45 ball 43 before being bowled out by Kumble.

Australia crumbled thereafter, losing five wickets for just 7 runs, getting dismissed for 196. Agarkar was the pick of the bowlers for India with 6 for 41.

Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Ajit Agarkar celebrates a wicket.

Chasing 230 for victory, Gillespie struck early to remove Chopra before Sehwag started well for a well-made 47 on Day 5. But he was dismissed by Stuart MacGill.

Dravid continued from where he left off in the first innings, with free-flowing boundaries. India were in a spot post lunch when Tendulkar was out leg before for 37. Bichel then, against the run of play, had Ganguly caught in the gully for 12.

Heading to a thrilling climax, Laxman and Dravid put on a 51-run stand before the former was out for 32 with India 12 runs from victory.

Parthiv was bowled next before Dravid fittingly got the winning runs off a boundary and India took a 1-0 lead with a four-wicket win. Dravid finished with a Test double and a half ton as well as taking two catches.

On his finest Test performance, Dravid said, 'I am quite tired, more mentally than physically. It is a happy feeling to just get rid of five days of cricket.'

3rd Test, Melbourne

Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Virender Sehwag's 195 was laced with big hits down the ground and his trademark cuts through backward point.

Brett Lee made a comeback from injury giving the Aussies a much-needed boost.

With India's noses ahead, Ganguly won the toss and elected to bat first in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

Chopra and Sehwag (195) gave India a superb start. Sehwag went hammer and tongs and got to his 50 in no time. They put on a 141 run stand for the first wicket before Chopra was dismissed by MacGill for 48.

In came Dravid and both batters kept their feet on the pedal as India raced to 200, giving Steve Waugh major headaches.

STAT CHECK Most catches in a series by an Indian fielder in Australia -- Rahul Dravid (13 in 4 matches) in the 2004/2005 series.

Sehwag displayed brilliant touch as he raced away to his fifth Test century and smashed the Aussie attack to all parts of the ground. A classy Dravid was in imperious touch, but he was dismissed for 49. Tendulkar was next to go with a golden duck.

India piled 329 for the loss of four wickets on the first day.

On Day 2, Ganguly and Laxman tried to forge a partnership and after a few crisp boundaries, Ganguly was caught out off Lee for 37.

Parthiv and Agarkar, who took a suicidal single and was run out for a duck, were back in the hut before India were all out for 366.

In reply, Australia lost Langer early but Hayden and Ponting got the better of India's bowlers.

Hayden went on to get his century while Ponting continued to score through the gaps. Hayden kept his foot on the gas and clobbered the bowlers all over the park before he was trapped LBW by Kumble, out for 136, his innings decorated with 17 fours and 1 six!

Gilchrist was the new man in before Ponting then got to his 20th Test century and the 2nd in the series, his 4th against India.

Gilchrist's innings was soon cut short but Martyn came in and on Day 3 the batters kept plundering the bowling.

Martyn was then caught behind for 31. Waugh was then forced to retire hurt when he got hit on the elbow by an Agarkar delivery.

Katich (29) put on a 64 run stand with Ponting before his dismissal. Waugh came back out to bat and scored 19 runs and put on a 50-run stand with Ponting who went on to score his 2nd successive double ton.

Kumble then had Waugh out for 19 before Ponting (257) and the tail wagged. Australia were dismissed for 558 with a 192 run lead. Kumble was the pick of the bowlers with a six-wicket haul.

India got off to a sorry start with both openers back in the hut and were 27 for 2 at stumps on Day 3.

On Day 4, Ganguly and Dravid began on a positive note before Ganguly retired hurt after being hit on the helmet.

Tendulkar got off the mark with a boundary straight down the ground to start with intent. He and Dravid kept the scoreboard ticking while finding the gaps with utmost ease.

Brad Williams struck against the run of play when he had Tendulkar caught behind for 44. Laxman was out next caught at slips for 18.

Ganguly resumed batting and was in sublime touch. The duo put on a 97-run stand to give India the lead. Runs were flowing in all directions as Ganguly went on to make his half century.

Lee struck against the run of play with Dravid out for 92. Ganguly was soon to go, dismissed by Bracken for 73. India added just 28 more runs with a loss of four wickets. India set Australia 95 runs to win with a day and some hours to spare.

Agarkar got Langer out early. Hayden and Ponting continued in the same vein as in the first essay, playing immaculate drives both sides of the wicket. There were cuts and slog sweeps off Kumble and India could just not find an answer to the duo's hitting. Hayden then got to his 50. Ponting struck the winning runs with a sweep to fine leg. Australia won by 9 wickets to level the series.

4th Test, Sydney

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates a double century against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, January 4, 2004. Photograph: ICC/X

The Test that brought the curtain down on the career of one of the fiercest competitors of the sport. Steve Waugh was playing his final Test on his home turf and he was given a guard of honour before the match.

Once the sentimental gestures were complete the focus was on the game and India won the toss and elected to bat.

The Australian bowlers tested the Indian opening duo of Sehwag and Chopra. The bowlers got the ball to swing late and batting was generally not easy. The batsmen played and missed, but survived.

STAT CHECK 46 centuries have been scored by 22 Indian batters in Australia.

With 6 hundreds, Sachin Tendulkar has the most centuries by an Indian in Australia, his highest individual score 241 not out at the SCG in Sydney, January 2004.

Chopra got early reprieves and Sehwag also swung his bat, taking the attack to Brett Lee, hammering him for 18 runs in an over. The pair also pinched singles and twos.

The pair survived till lunch. But Gillespie drew first blood when he induced a faint edge to have Sehwag caught behind for 72.

Brett Lee then went right through Chopra's defences to have India at 128 for 2 in no time.

Dravid and Tendulkar then played some classic Test shots as they drove the ball down the ground and through covers for boundaries, while playing the deliveries to merit. They hung around till tea.

The duo couldn't force the pace post tea but Tendulkar, who had failed in the previous Test, played some good shots to show he was regaining his touch. Dravid and Tendulkar put on a 66 run stand before Gillespie struck, trapping Dravid in front of the stumps for 38. He finished with 527 runs in the series.

In came Laxman to bat at the very same venue he registered his first Test century four years earlier.

Laxman and Tendulkar calmly rode out wave after wave of the Australian attack and brought up the 50 run partnership in just 66 balls.

Tendulkar reached his first fifty of the series and just before close of play, the Indians survived a particularly bruising spell of fast bowling from Brett Lee, who was armed with the new ball. Tendulkar was hit bang on the arm but wasn't injured badly.

At close of play, India were 284 for the loss of three wickets. Tendulkar, on 73, and Laxman, on 29, were both looking strong. They ended up forging a mammoth 353 run record partnership and had the Aussies chasing leather and Steve Waugh some old demons.

Laxman started Day 2 in a promising fashion, smashing Brett Lee all around the park. Tendulkar meanwhile got the Aussies to bowl where he pleased as he went on to score most of his runs through the leg side. There was a touch of class and majesty as Laxman got onto his backfoot and cut the bowlers.

The batters made merry and Tendulkar and Laxman scored freely before both of them scored their respective centuries. They made the Aussies chase leather and put on a record 4th innings partnership of 342 batting. Australia finally got the breakthrough, late on Day 2 with Gillespie knocking out Laxman for 178.

Ganguly was soon the next to go before Tendulkar scored his 3rd Test double ton.

Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Tendulkar, keen to make a good start to the new year, played with a certain degree of caution at the start of his first innings.

Parthiv then batted with Tendulkar, hitting a 62 off just 50 balls -- his maiden Test 50. They put on 101 run stand.

Agarkar was cleaned up soon by Brett Lee before Pathan and Tendulkar scored another 27 runs before India declared at 705 for 7, Tendulkar unbeaten on 241, an innings laced with 33 boundaries.



In reply, Langer and Hayden got off to a positive start, scoring quickly. They put on a 147 first wicket stand before Hayden was taken out for 67, hitting 12 boundaries.

Langer continued to go after the Indian bowlers and got to his 17th Test 100 with a reverse sweep off Murali Kartik.

Australia then lost three wickets in no time with Langer, Ponting and Martyn back in the hut, Kumble taking all four wickets.

Steve Waugh started his innings with intent, cutting and drving the ball through the off side. Katich then upped the ante to smother the bowling and get to his 50.

Steve Waugh and Gilchirst were out inside 8 overs with just 30 more added. 397 runs were scored on the day.

During the 2003-2004 Sydney Test, Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 241 by avoiding his trademark cover drive. Struggling with form, he focused on leg-side strokes during his innings.

On the next morning, Brett Lee was out for a duck as Kumble picked a fifer.

Gillespie was the new man and he put on a resistant show. And the duo put on a 111-run -stand as Katich went on to complete his first Test 100. Katich (125) and Gillespie (47) then get out before Aussies were all out for 474. Kumble was the pick of the bowlers with 8 for 141.

India had a 232 run lead with Chopra out for 2. Sehwag (47), Dravid (91 not out) and Tendulkar (66 not out) were at the crease with India on 211 for 2 declared.

Australia needing 443 ended Day 4 at 10 for no loss. On Day 5, India were looking at a series win and Langer and Hayden got stuck into the Indian bowlers, with runs flowing freely.

But Kumble got the breakthrough when he had Hayden (30) out caught at slips. Murali Kartik then had Langer out caught at mid-off for 47.

There was a rain interruption in the morning session and Australia were 2 for 117 at lunch. India needed just 8 wickets to make history.

Ponting continued from where he left off and stitched up a 50-run stand with Martyn. Kumble then had Martyn caught out for 40.

Waugh then came out to bat in his final innings and he started with a boundary and lived with some luck. Pathan then had Ponting caught and bowled for 47, Australia losing their 4th wicket.

Waugh and Katich then played smartly, smashing the loose deliveries for boundaries. The post session then saw Waugh briing up his 50th Test match 50 with a four.

Katich also reached his 50 and was able ally to Waugh. Australia kept chipping away and put on a 100 run stand.

Waugh searching for a ton then slogged swept one right into the hands of the fielder in the deep to be out for 80.

Gilchrist came and went and India were sniffing victory but Gillespie and Katich held on for four overs to save the match. The series ending in a 1-1 draw.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2007-2008: Four Test series (Australia 2-1)

1st Test, Melbourne

Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: The Australian players celebrate after Sourav Ganguly is trapped by Brad Hogg after a patient 78-ball 40 in the 2nd innings of the 1st Test at the MCG.

India travelled to Australia with Anil Kumble's first tour as Test captain. The infamous 'Monkeygate' where Harbhajan Singh was alleged to have made a racist gesture and called Andrew Symonds a monkey, went on to become a subtext of the series.

The series kick-started with the Boxing Day Test. Australia won the toss and elected to bat.

Matthew Hayden and Phil Jaques gave the hosts a solid start and put on a 135-run opening stand before Anil Kumble had Jaques stumped by Dhoni for 66.

Australia were quickly reduced to 165 for three.as captain Ponting was bowled by Zaheer for four with a delivery that seamed away to knock over off stump before Mike Hussey was trapped in front by Kumble.

Hayden, who reached his century with a cover drive off Rudra Pratap Singh for his eighth boundary, consolidated the innings with Michael Clarke.

Hayden accelerated his innings after lunch to kept the momentum going, But post tea they both fell in quick succession.

Symonds, who had ominously moved to 35 off 42 balls, was then caught by substitute fielder Dinesh Karthik to give Kumble his third wicket.

Kumble then had Gilchrist caught out for 23 before completing his 35th five wicket haul in Tests when he had Brett Lee out for a duck, Australia all out for 343.

In reply, India got off to a cautious start and crawled to 31 for 2 at lunch. Ganguly, who combined with Tendulkar in a 65-run partnership, attempted to rebuild India's innings from 55 for three, scored 43 before he was bowled by Brad Hogg, who finished with two for 82 off 21 overs.

Tendulkar hit some free flowing boundaries and brought up his 48th Test half century but just when he looked set for a big innings, he was bowled by Clarke.

Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Matthew Hayden celebrates his century in the first innings of the MCG Test.

Ganguly scored a solid 43 before he was bowled by left-arm spinner Brad Hogg. Clarke dismissed Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Dhoni, both for nought, either side of the tea break as he took three wickets for just one run within the space of 12 balls.

Kumble scored a valuable 27 before becoming Lee's 250th Test victim. Lee finished with four for 46 off 19.5 overs as India were bowled out for 196 to give Australia a handy first innings lead of 147 runs.

Australia got off to a flying start in their second innings as they raced to 32 for no loss in eight overs before the close of play on day two. Hayden and Jaques began brightly on Day 3 with Hayden particularly brutal on Zaheer Khan.

Harbhajan got the first breakthrough of the morning when he had Hayden out for a 54-ball 47. Ponting was the next to go before Jaques (51) was caught and bowled by Kumble.

Symonds contributed an aggressive 44 before Clarke, who top scored for Australia with a solid knock of 73 (4x5).

Australia declared their second innings on 351 for seven late on the third day, setting India a mammoth target of 499 to win the Test.

India were reduced to 56 for 2 at lunch on Day 4 with both openers back in the hut. Gilchrist pocketed Wasim Jaffer to go past Ian Healy for most dismissals by an Aussie 'keeper. All of the top-order batters apart from Laxman and Ganguly were unable to push on after making starts.

India resumed the final session at 56 for two and lost Tendulkar (15) in the first hour. Laxman top-scored for India with 42 and Ganguly added 41, but the tourists never looked like getting anywhere near the target. Laxman was then caught out before India imploded.

Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan fell in no time. Ganguly, who had sought medical treatment during the middle session because of the sweltering heat, had his resistance finally broken when he was trapped in front by Hogg two balls later to leave the Indians on 157-9.

Johnson then clean bowled Rudra Pratap Singh shortly afterwards as India were bowled out for 161.

All Australia's bowlers contributed to their victory, with Mitchell Johnson taking 3-21 off 15 overs, while Stuart Clarke took two wickets, bowled nine maidens and conceded just 20 runs off his 15 overs as Australia won by a massive 337 runs.

2nd Test SCG

Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds were in the middle of a racial abuse scandal, known as the ' Monkeygate ', during the SCG Test in 2007-2008.

This was one of the most controversial Test matches played between the two sides. Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds found themselves in the middle of a racial abuse scandal which -- Harbhajan was almost banned from 2 Tests -- coupled with some questionable umpiring decisions, and it had all snowballed into a big crisis and Indian team had threatened to abandon the tour before ICC intervened.

After this match, Kumble said: 'Only one team was playing with the spirit of the game, that's all I can say.'

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat.

After losing the openers early, Ponting and Hussey led the Aussie fightback with a 92-run stand before R P Singh (4-108) and Harbhajan (2-88) ripped through the top-order in the first half of the day.

Symonds and Hogg put the home team back in control with a brilliant display of big-hitting. The pair came together after lunch with Australia reeling at 134-6 but proceeded to pile on 173 runs, setting a new record for the highest seventh-wicket partnership at Sydney.

STAT CHECK Only 2 Indian have scored a century in each innings in Australia Vijay Hazare (first Indian to score a ton in each innings) 116 & 145 at Adelaide, 1947-1948.

Virat Kohli 115 & 141 at Adelaide, 2014-2015.

Symonds smacked 17 boundaries and two massive sixes as he raced to his second Test hundred. Hogg missed his chance for a maiden Test century when he was dismissed by Kumble in the final session.

Brett Lee (31 not out) then shared an unbroken stand of 69 with Symonds as Australia added a brisk 96 to their overnight score of 376-6.

Symonds was left stranded on a career-best 162 after Kumble polished off the Australian tail to finish with figures of 4-106.

In reply, Jaffer's struggles continued as was he dismissed for 3 off 25 by Brett Lee.

Dravid and Laxman then came together to lead another epic fightback with a scintillating 175-run partnership.

Laxman smashed his 5th Test ton against Australia and his third at the SCG (109) and Dravid a watchful 53 to guide the tourists out of immediate danger to 216 for three at stumps on Day 2.

The duo frustrated the Australians for nearly four hours on a docile pitch. Both batters departed in quick succession towards the end of the day but revived India's hopes.

Overnight batters Tendulkar and Ganguly then took to the attack and scored freely. Ganguly (67) was dismissed by Hussey before India were reduced to 345-7 after lunch.

Tendulkar (154 not out) and Harbhajan safely steered India past Australia's total with a 129-run partnership -- it continues to be a record eighth wicket stand for India against Australia.

Harbhajan was caught by Hussey off Mitchell Johnson and Stuart Clarke got rid of R P Singh cheaply before Lee (5 for 119) finally finished off the innings with a return catch off Ishant Sharma, bagging his eighth five-wicket haul in Tests.

The Australian openers Phil Jaques (eight not out) and Matthew Hayden (five not out) wiped 13 off the deficit by the close of play.

STAT CHECK Only 3 Indian bowlers have picked 10+ wickets in a match in Australia B S Chandrasekhar 12/104 at Melbourne, 1977/1978.

Anil Kumble 12/279 at Sydney, 2003/2004.

Bishan Singh Bedi 10/194 at Perth, 1977/78.

The latter went on to score his second century of the series -- cracking a dozen boundaries in his 291-minute stay -- to equal Don Bradman's career tally of 29 Test hundreds. He scored a stylish 123 to guide Australia to 282 for four at stumps in their second innings.

Jaques put on 85 with Hayden for the opening wicket but threw his wicket away. They lost two wickets before lunch and two after tea while play was delayed three times because of rain.

Hussey scored his 8th Test century (145 not out) and Symonds (61) piled on the runs in the extended opening session to allow Ponting to declare at 401-7.

Needing 333 for victory, India's hopes of saving the match suffered an early setback when Jaffer fell for a duck in the first over. They then had the prized scalps of Tendulkar of 12 and Laxman for 20 after lunch.

Dravid and Ganguly steadied the innings but the decisive moment came early in the final session when Dravid was wrongly given out for 38 by West Indian umpire Steve Bucknor.

Yuvraj departed for a duck in the same over, also caught behind, but Ganguly stood his ground on 51 when he edged a low catch to Michael Clarke at second slip, believing the ball had not carried.

Wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Skipper Anil Kumble occupied the crease for more than an hour before Dhoni made the mistake of padding up to Symonds and was given out for 35.

Kumble batted for more than two hours to make an unbeaten 45 and seemed to have saved his team when he was forced to watch the last three wickets fall from the non-striker's end as India were 210 all out and Australia won by 122 runs to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

3rd Test, Perth

With all controversy from the SCG Test and loss of the first two Tests still looming, India had a point to prove.

Sehwag made a comeback to the Test arena after more than a year,

India won the toss and elected to bat first on a bouncy wicket. India bought in Sehwag who was typically aggressive and along with Jaffer gave India a good start. After the openers, Dravid and Sachin steadied the hip with a 139-run partnership, taking India to a safe score.

Tendulkar unleashed several spectacular strokes in the afternoon, none better than the late tip which he executed on a Lee bouncer that hit the pickets over the slips' heads. He completed his half century, having batted for 91 balls and hit eight fours.

Dravid too made several pleasing drives in front of the stumps and flicked with unerring accuracy. Dravid reached his half century with two fours in one over off Symonds.

Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh celebrates with the Tricolour after the win in Perth in 2007-2008.

Sachin scored a superb 71 but again was given out wrongly.

Dravid scored a gritty 93 and India were cruising along comfortably at 278 for four but the complexion of the game changed in the last 20 minutes with Symonds bagging the scalp of Dravid, and Brett Lee accounting for Laxman (28). India finished Day 1 with 297/6.

On Day 2, India were bowled out for 330. In reply, India's young pace attack in Ishant, Irfan and R P Singh bowled superbly to reduce the hosts to 61/5 before Gilchrist and Symonds then put up an attacking 102-run partnership.

The Australians lost their first three wickets before the total had passed 14, then their last five for 47 runs. Only Andrew Symonds (66) and Adam Gilchrist (55) saved them from complete disaster.

Symonds struck eight boundaries and a six before he handed Kumble his 600th wicket

R P Singh was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4-68, while Irfan Pathan and teenager Ishant Sharma grabbed two apiece as the Indian seamers succeeded in rattling the Australians with their ability to extract movement both off the pitch and in the air. India bowled the Australians out for 212 in 50 overs.

Jaffer and Sehwag then came out to bat before the former was dismissed for 11. Nightwatchman Pathan and Sehwag then saw India play out the day at 52 for 1 at stumps with an overall lead of 170 at the WACA.

Pathan frustrated the Australians with bat and ball. He occupied the crease for two hours in scoring 46, while Sehwag scored a brisk 41.

Laxman top-scored with a patient 79 and shared two vital partnerships, a 75-run stand with Dhoni (38 that featured two huge sixes) for the seventh wicket to initially halt Australia's momentum, then a 51-run ninth-wicket stand with R P Singh (30) to push the final target past 400, setting Australia a near-impossible target of 413 to win,

The Australians limped to stumps on 65 for two with both openers, Phil Jaques and Chris Rogers, back in the hut at close on Day 3.

On Day 4, Ishant tormented Ponting, bowling the teasing line, with some sharp inswingers and finally struck in his 8th over as he had Ponting (45) caught at slip and that sent the hosts crashing.

Aussies lost 4 wickets after lunch. There was some resistance from Michael Clarke (81) and the tail with Mitchell Johnson (unbeaten on 50) and Stuart Clarke putting on a 74-run stand but it was not enough as they were all out for 340.

India won by 72 runs to halt Australia's winning run.

4th Test, Adelaide

Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar clobbered the bowling to score his 39th Test century in the 4th Test in Adelaide.

With the series at 2-1 in Australia's favour India were chasing a win to draw the series and they begun the Test well.

Sachin Tendulkar cracked his 39th Test century to put his side in a strong position on the opening day of the fourth Test against Australia.

He brought up his fifty off 77 balls then reached triple figures off 133 deliveries, smashing part-time spinner Michael Clarke down the ground for a six then a four to pass the milestone.

Tendulkar took a particular liking to Hogg and repeatedly came down the track to hit him to deep corners of the ground. He completed his century in style in the final session.

Sehwag (63 off 90 balls, 4x6 ) and Laxman (51) also posted half-centuries as the Indians carefully set about building an imposing total on a flat pitch tailor-made for high scoring.

Mitchell Johnson dismissed makeshift opener Irfan Pathan for nine and ahul Dravid for 18 before lunch. India were soon reduced to 156-4.

Tendulkar and Laxman steadied the innings with a 126 run partnership for the fifth wicket before Lee finally got rid of Laxman after tea.

Tendulkar made 153 while the Indian tail wagged and Anil Kumble (87) Harbhajan Singh (63) Helped themselves to half-centuries as India's first innings ended on 526 on Day 2.

Johnson captured four wickets while Brett Lee toiled hard in the searing heat to claim three victims.

Australia, in reply, were 62 without loss when stumps were drawn on Day 2. Overnight batters Hayden and Jaques gave the Aussies a good start as Hayden blasted a superb 103 while Jaques and Ponting both helped themselves to half-centuries to lead a determined Australian fightback.

Hayden marked his return with a brutal demonstration of hitting, smashing 10 boundaries and a six before Ishant bowled him with an inswinger.

Jaques hit just three fours in his half-century, before being bowled by Kumble. Hussey was also removed by a cleverly disguised inswinger from Pathan that crept between bat and pad and clipped the top of his off stump.

Ponting and Clarke occupied he crease for almost two hours before the duo went on to score centuries, (Ponting 140 and Michael Clarke 118) to steer Australia past India's first innings total of 526.

Irfan Pathan (3-112) and Ishant (3-115) captured three wickets each as the tourists polished off the last six Australian wickets for 73 runs after Ponting and Clarke had shared a record partnership of 210. Australia were all out for 563.

Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Adam Gilchrist, appearing in the last Test match of his career, received a standing ovation.

India were 45 for one at stumps in their second innings, a lead of eight runs after trailing Australia by 37 on the first innings.

Pathan, who had been promoted to open the batting, was trapped lbw by Johnson for a duck.

Sehwag survived a dropped catch off Clarke, then a confident lbw appeal from Lee to reach stumps on 31 with Dravid on 11, leaving both teams needing something special on the last day to avert a draw.

Sehwag was the only bright spark in the Indian second innings. He went on to thump the Aussie bowlers and score a brilliant 151 after a five-hour vigil at the crease.

He blazed his way to his 13th Test century off 123 balls before lunch but was forced to curb his attacking instincts when Dravid suffered a broken finger and India started losing wickets at regular intervals.

Tendulkar (13), Ganguly (18) and Laxman (12) all fell cheaply, forcing Sehwag to adopt a more defensive approach.

Dhoni was out for 20, brilliantly caught by Hayden in the slips, then Gilchrist caught Sehwag when he got a nick off Symonds. Harbhajan departed for seven, caught by Ponting off Brad Hogg, leaving Kumble (9 not out) and Ishant Sharma (2 not out) to bat out the last few overs before the skippers shook hands. Australia won the series 2-1.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2011-2012: Four Test series (Australia 4-0)

1st Test, Melbourne

Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: James Pattinson celebrates Rahul Dravid's wicket as Sachin Tendulkar looks on in the 1st Test at the MCG, December 29, 2011.

India had won the ODI World Cup earlier in the year and were travelling to Australia as the No. 1 Test team.

It was also the emergence of a new era with the likes of Virat Kohli making his maiden voyage Down Under with Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the helm.

The old brigade was on their last sojourn to Australia and a series win would have been a fitting farewell to the likes of Tendulkar, Dravid, Laxman and Sehwag. Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Virat Kohli were on their first Australia tour].

Australia on the other hand were a team full of inexperienced players with Captain Michael Clarke and Rick Ponting the only old horses in the stable.

It was a Boxing Day Test at the MCG, Australia won the toss and elected to bat. On a rain-affected day, Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan kept the openers on their toes before David Warner was done in by Umesh Yadav, who had the batter cramped for room on the hook and was caught behind for 37. Shaun Marsh was out for a first ball duck.

Debutant and opener Ed Cowan (69) and Ricky Ponting (62) then put on a 113-run stand after lunch.

Umesh then took out Ponting to break the stand.

Clarke provided company to Cowan for a time, the pair adding 46 either side of the interval. Zaheer helped pull things back for India when he had Clarke and Hussey dismissed off successive deliveries.

Ashwin accounted for Cowan in the following over, caught behind by Dhoni. Brad Haddin and Peter Siddle dug in, and took Australia to 277 for 6 on Day 1.

On Day 2, Haddin (27) and Siddle (41) put on a 72-run stand before the hosts were all out for 333. Zaheer took four wickets while Umesh and Ashwin took three each.

Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Ben Hilfenhaus celebrates Rahul Dravid's wicket.

In reply, India lost Gautam Gambhir early for 1. Sehwag and Dravid then steadied India's boat with a 96-run stand before Dravid and Tendulkar (73) added 107 runs together. Siddle then broke the stand, crashing through Tendulkar's defences. India were 214 for 3 at close on Day 2.

Day 3 saw Dravid, Laxman and Kohli back in the hut before Ashwin's resistance with the tail was broken and India were all out for 282. Pacer Ben Hifenhaus grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul.

With a 51-run lead, Australla quickly fell to 27 for 4.

Ponting (60) and Hussey (89) then launched a rear guard with a 115 run stand. Once Ponting was taken out by Zaheer, Australia crashed to 179 for 8 at stumps. Number 10 batter James Pattinson scored a valuable 37 not out and on Day 4, the hosts added another 61 runs to be dismissed for 240.

India needed 292 for victory, but Siddle, Hilfenhaus and Pattinson tormented the Indians. India were reduced to 81 for 6 in no time. Sachin was the top scorer with 32. With no real partnerships to show for, India eventually folded for 169, Australia winning by 122 runs.

2nd Test, Sydney

Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Michael Clarkee celebrates his triple century against India at the SCG, January 8, 2012.

Both teams went unchanged into the 2nd Test. India won the toss and elected to bat. The Australian pacers were once again all over the Indian batters, the visitors 72 for 4 at lunch on Day 1 with Gambhir, Sehwag, Dravid and Laxman all back in the dressing room.

Kohli, looking in good touch, and Tendulkar brought up India's 100 in the 2nd session but the former was caught behind for 23 (4x3).

Tendulkar was the next to go. Dhoni (57 not out) and Ashwin (20) then put on a 54-run stand before India crashed out for 191. Pattinson again was the pick of the bowlers with a four for.

In reply, Australia were off to a torrid start as Zaheer took out Warner, Cowan and Marsh to have Australia reeling at 37 for 3.

Clarke and Ponting (134) got together and batted until after drinks in the afternoon session, adding 288 runs for the fourth wicket.

STAT CHECK Michael Clarke's 329 not out is the highest score by an Australian Test skipper on home soil, surpassing Don Bradman's 270 at Melbourne in 1937.

Ponting was caught at point off Ishant. Clarke registered his maiden double century and India were further frustrated when Michael Hussey and Clarke then batted for the rest of the day, guiding Australia to 482 for 4 at stumps.

Australia scored 366 runs for the loss of only one wicket all day and brought up the 500 seven overs later with Clarke and Hussey still going strong. There was no respite in sight for Dhoni's men as Australia brought up their 550 before lunch. Hussey also brought up his century off 188 balls (11x4 and 1x6).

Post lunch, Clarke went on to complete his maiden triple century (329 not out) and Hussey got to his 150 when Australia declared at 659 for 4. Zaheer, Ishant and Umesh received a severe walloping. Kohli bowled 8 overs but without success.

Trailing by 468, India came out to bat in the 2nd innings and after losing Sehwag (4) early. Gambhir and Dravid (29) then added 82 runs for the second wicket, before Dravid was dismissed late in the day, Hilfenhaus taking both wickets.

India resumed proceedings on Day 4 at 2/114 and put on 150 with Gambhir and Tendulkar holding fort. Gambhir (83) was dismissed before lunch.

Tendulkar (80) and Laxman (66) then put on 103 runs, scoring at a brisk pace. Tendulkar fell after lunch reducing India to 286 for 7. Ashwin hit a half century and Zaheer scored a quickfire 35 to put on a 56 run stand but once Siddle broke the stand, India were dismissed for 400, Australia winning by an innings and 68 runs.

3rd Test, Perth

=

Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: David Warner celebrates his century against India at the WACA in Perth, January 13, 2012.

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl on a green tinged wicket. Hilfenhaus (4 for 43) and Siddle (3 for 42) helped lead India's downfall as they were toppled for 161 just after tea. Virat Kohli top-scored with 44.

Cowan and Warner were quickly out of the blocks, putting on a 100-run stand in no time.

Scoring at over 6 runs per over, Warner brought up his 100 in 69 balls. It set a new record for the fastest Test century by an opening batsman. Cowan also registered his half ton as Umesh Yadav and debutant Vinay Kumar were clobbered all around the park.

On Day 2, Warner (180) and Cowan (74) batted for the first hour of play before the latter was bowled by Umesh in the morning session. Umesh then removed Marsh and Ponting to reduce Australia to 242 for 3. Clarke (18) and Warner (180) put on a 48 runs before Ishant got the breakthrough. The hosts were all out for 369, a lead of 208. Umesh was the pick of the bowlers with 5 wickets.

In its second innings, India tottered again and were quickly reduced to 51 for 4 before finishing the day at 4/88, a deficit of 120 runs.

On Day 3, Dravid and Kohli kept India afloat to bring up the team 100 and stitched up a 50-run partnership. Kohli completed a half century off 92 balls.

Harris then took out Dravid, and Dhoni was sent back by Siddle, India staring at another big defeat. India reached 6/165 at lunch but lost four wickets for no score to be dismissed shortly after the break for 171.

Australia won by an innings and 37 runs to take a 3-0 series lead and retain the BGT trophy.

Dhoni was suspended for one match after he was found guilty of a slow over-rate for the second time in twelve months. He was fined 40% of his match fee and the rest of the Indian team was fined 20 per cent of their match fee.

4th Test, Adelaide

Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting during their 386 run partnership in the fourth Test against India at the Adelaide Oval, January 25, 2012.

In the fourth Test, India were led by Sehwag in the absence of a suspended Dhoni.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat on a good track. Ashwin struck twice and reduced Australia to 3/84.

Clarke and Ponting then joined forces to put on an unbeaten partnership of 251 and took Australia to 335/3 at stumps with both batters hitting centuries. Ponting passed 13,000 Test runs, becoming the third batsman, and the first Australian batsman, to reach the milestone.

Clarke (210) and Ponting (221) -- the two overnight batsmen -- went on to hit double tons and stitched the highest ever partnership at the Adelaide Oval as Australia buried India into a mountain of runs on the second day. The 386 run partnership was finally broken before lunch when Clarke was bowled by Umesh Yadav.

STAT CHECK The fourth-wicket partnership of 386 runs, between Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, is the highest in Tests between Australia and India.

It is also the highest ever fourth-wicket stand at the Adelaide Oval, bettering the 341 between South Africans Graeme Pollock and Eddie Barlow at the ground during the 1963-1964 series.

Ponting and Hussey then put on a 50-run stand before Australia declared at 7/604.

As was the case in this series, India lost two early wickets, to finish on 61/2 at stumps. India were further in trouble on Day 3 with the top five batters back in the hut and India reeling at 122 for 5 at lunch on Day 3, rocked by Siddle.

Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century on day three of the fourth Test at the Adelaide Oval, January 26, 2012.

Wriddhiman Saha and Kohli, scoring his maiden Test century (116), then put on a 114 run partnership for the sixth wicket. Kohli became the first Indian batsman to record a hundred in the series and top-scored in three Test innings in a row for India -- 44 and 75 at Perth and 116 at Adelaide.

The final four wickets fell for 47 runs, and India were dismissed for 272. Siddle was the pick of the bowlers (5 for 49).

Australia, with a 332 run lead, decided against making India follow on. The hosts lost three wickets for 50 at stumps.

Ponting scored another half ton before Australia declared at 167 for after lunch on Day 4, with a lead of 499 runs.

In their chase, India were rocked early at 4 for 110, Sehwag the lone fighter with a brisk 62 off 53 balls. India were at 6 for 166 when Laxman and Kohli were sent back before stumps.

It was only a matter of time before the Indian innings folded on Day 5 and India losing the match by 298 runs. Australia whitewashed a sorry India 4-0.