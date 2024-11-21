Padikkal Hoping To Make Opportunity Count

SEE: Devdutt Padikkal is raring to go. Video: BCCI/X

Devdutt Padikkal is looking to make most of the opportunity if fielded in the opening Test against Australia, starting in Perth on Friday.

Padikkal, who was not initially not a part of India's 18-member squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, was asked to stay back after India A team's tour Down Under following a blow to Shubman Gill's left thumb ahead of the series opener.

If Gill remains sidelined, Padikkal is in line to take field for the second time in the format, having made his debut against England in March.

'Devdutt Padikkal has joined the #TeamIndia squad. The left-handed batter shares his experience and excitement of training with the group ahead of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy #AUSvIND ' @devdpd07' BCCI tagged Padikkal in a video posted on their X handle.

'It feels really surreal, to be honest. The intensity of the practice sessions were quite high. You feel that challenge; you will feel that everyone is ready, raring to go for the big series ahead,' Padikkal told the BCCI.

'It is always a pleasure to have training sessions with the Indian team because it feels as big as the match. Hopefully, it will translate to the game as well.'

'I am glad that I am getting this opportunity, and hopefully I can make it count,' Padikkal, who scored a fine 88 in the first unofficial Test at Mackay against India A, said.

Mindset is everything: Agarwal's advice to Padikkal

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal made his Test debut against England in March this year. Photograph: BCCI/X

Mayank Agarwal backed Karnataka team-mate Padikkal to come good and also imparted some advice to the young batter.

'They have had time to prepare. The good thing was a lot of the guys went and played India A games,' Agarwal, who was in a similar situation on the 2018-2019 tour when he was called up for the second Test at Melbourne, told PTI on Thursday.

'They have had at least three weeks to prepare themselves for the conditions. But it then now boils down to the mindset -- are you willing to get into the fight? Or are you willing to embrace that fight?

'If he can get into that mindset -- which he has; he has got a lot of skill, a lot of flair and works hard on his game.'