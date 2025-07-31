5 in a row! Shubman Gill's toss curse continues

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has lost all five tosses in the Anderson-Tendulkar five-match Test series. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill's toss woes continued as England opted to bowl in the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Thursday.



The new India captain has lost all five tosses in this series -- extending India's streak to 15 consecutive toss losses in men's international cricket.

India's losing run at the toss including five Tests, eight ODIs and two T20Is.



"Don't mind losing the toss as long as we win the game. I was a bit confused yesterday about what to do. It was a bit overcast, but the wicket looks good; we will look to post good runs in the first innings. It should be a good pitch for the bowlers," Gill told commentator Ravi Shastri at the toss.



England's stand-in skipper Ollie Pope, meanwhile, celebrated his first toss win in five Tests as the captain.

Historically, losing all tosses in a five-match series is rare, occurring 14 times in the history of Test cricket.



Interestingly, the team losing all five tosses has managed to win just one series when England beat Australia at home in the Ashes series in 1953, while three series finished in a draw.