Rahul Targets Gavaskar's Historic SENA Records!

K L Rahul has been in sensational form during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England, having scored at least a fifty in each of the four Tests.

India opener K L Rahul is on course to set a new landmark as he targets the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most runs by an Indian opener in a Test series in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).

He is the second highest run-getter in the series, with 511 runs in eight innings at an average of 63.87, with two centuries and two fifties.

If the opener scores another 32 runs in the fifth and final Test at the Oval, he will surpass Gavaskar, who amassed a record tally of 542 runs in seven innings at an average of 77.42, with a century and four fifties, during India's tour of England in 1979.

Should Rahul register another fifty, he will match the record for the most fifty-plus scores by an Indian opener in a Test series in SENA countries.

Gavaskar, who hit five fifty-plus scores during the tour of England in 1979 jointly holds the record with Murali Vijay, who made five fifty-plus scores -- a century and four fifties -- during the tour of Australia in 2014).

Another century for Rahul will see him become the first-ever Indian opener with three centuries in England. The Karnataka right-hander enjoys a stellar record in England, having made 1125 runs at an average of 43.26, with four centuries and three fifties in 26 innings and a best score of 149.

Seven out of Rahul's 10 centuries in Tests have come in SENA nations as he closes in on Gavaskar's record of eight centuries by an opener in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

He is now 45 runs away from surpassing Gavaskar (1152 runs in 15 Tests and 28 innings at an average of 41.14, with two centuries and eight fifties) as the Indian opener with the most runs in England.

His currently tally stands at 1108 runs in 12 Tests and 24 innings at an average of 46.16, with four centuries and three fifties.