All Smiles For Team India At Oval

The Indian team was all smiles and looking relaxed during net practice at The Oval on Wednesday, ahead of their must-win fifth and final Test against England.



The cheerful mood in the camp was a big change from two days ago, when Coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated clash with pitch Curator Lee Fortis.



A look at how India's players enjoyed their time at Wednesday's training session:

While India have not yet revealed whether Jasprit Bumrah will play in the Oval Test, he looked quite cheerful in training with pace partner Mohammed Siraj.

India captain Shubman Gill looks calm ahead of the key match against England.

Caught on camera: Gautam Gambhir's rare smile moment!

All-rounder Washington Sundar will be upbeat after his maiden century in the Old Trafford Test.

The young Sai Sudharsan is set to retain his place at No. 3.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Will Kuldeep Yadav finally get a chance to partner spin twin Ravindra Jadeja?

The Indian team enjoy their practice session at The Oval.

Kuldeep with Arshdeep Singh.

Photographs: BCCI