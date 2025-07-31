HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » All Smiles For Team India At Oval

All Smiles For Team India At Oval

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 31, 2025 11:39 IST

x

The Indian team was all smiles and looking relaxed during net practice at The Oval on Wednesday, ahead of their must-win fifth and final Test against England.

The cheerful mood in the camp was a big change from two days ago, when Coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated clash with pitch Curator Lee Fortis.

A look at how India's players enjoyed their time at Wednesday's training session:

Jasprit Bumrah with Mohammed Siraj

While India have not yet revealed whether Jasprit Bumrah will play in the Oval Test, he looked quite cheerful in training with pace partner Mohammed Siraj.

Shubman Gill

India captain Shubman Gill looks calm ahead of the key match against England.

Gautam Gambhir

Caught on camera: Gautam Gambhir's rare smile moment!

Washington Sundar

All-rounder Washington Sundar will be upbeat after his maiden century in the Old Trafford Test.

Sai Sudharsan

The young Sai Sudharsan is set to retain his place at No. 3.

Shardul Thakur

All-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Ravindra Jadeja with Kuldeep Yadav

Will Kuldeep Yadav finally get a chance to partner spin twin Ravindra Jadeja?

Team India

The Indian team enjoy their practice session at The Oval.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep with Arshdeep Singh.

Photographs: BCCI

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rahul Targets Gavaskar's Historic SENA Records!
Rahul Targets Gavaskar's Historic SENA Records!
Will Kuldeep Play Oval Test?
Will Kuldeep Play Oval Test?
Can India Repeat 2021 Magic At Oval?
Can India Repeat 2021 Magic At Oval?
Gill Defends Gambhir, Slams Oval Curator
Gill Defends Gambhir, Slams Oval Curator
Oval: Different Rules For Different People
Oval: Different Rules For Different People

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Of India's Most Unfaithful Cities

webstory image 2

Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes

webstory image 3

What You Can & Can't Carry On A Plane

VIDEOS

Divya Deshmukh receives grand welcome in Nagpur after historic Chess World Cup win1:44

Divya Deshmukh receives grand welcome in Nagpur after...

WATCH: Shubman Gill responds to heated exchange between Gambhir and Pitch Curator Lee Fortis12:32

WATCH: Shubman Gill responds to heated exchange between...

Prez Murmu offers prayers at Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata2:41

Prez Murmu offers prayers at Dakshineswar Kali Temple in...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD