Storm And Seam: What Awaits India At Oval

IMAGE: Should he, shouldn't he? Gautam Gautam will be in a dilemma over whether or not to play pace ace Jasprit Bumrah at the Oval, in the 5th and final Test starting on Thursday, July 31. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Chasing a series-levelling win, India face-off with a depleted England in the 5th and final Test at the Oval after a morale-boosting draw at Old Trafford in the fourth Test on Sunday.

Although the Indian management had revealed ahead of the series that pacer Jasprit Bumrah would play only three Tests on the tour, the pitch at The Oval will have Head Coach Gautam Gambhir in a quandary.

The pitch is expected to remain firm and the one who wins the toss is expected to bat first. It also has something in it for the bowlers. The pitch is expected to provide assistance to pacers and there will also be some seam movement, with the new ball coming into play.

To get maximum benefit from the pitch, pacers will have to hit the right lengths and bowl in the channel to create doubt.

Historically, the surface deteriorates and it is expected to be no different in this Test. Spinners may get some support with spin and some uneven bounce to catch batters by surprise.

The forecast in London is not the most promising, as rain is expected in spells over the course of the Test.

According to Accuweather, evening showers are predicted for Day One, with likely thunderstorms.

The temperature for the next five days is expected to remain below the 24-degree Celsius mark, with a possible low of 14.

The Oval has been a happy hunting ground for the home team with 5 wins from 14 encounters at this venue, while India has won 2 games.

As India chase victory to level the series, there will be no shortage of drama in this final showdown at The Oval.