Maturity, Consistency At Forefront of Rahul's Dominance

IMAGE: Opener KL Rahul has 511 runs in the ongoing series. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

KL Rahul is a renewed force in England.

He has looked technically competent and has churned out 511 runs at an average of 63.88 in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

In his 11-year Test career, Rahul in has shown in the past that he has the game to excel in difficult conditions.

Although in the past he had issues with swinging deliveries and would tend to taper out after a good start in a long series, he has exhibited maturity in this series.

'I think the way KL Rahul has batted throughout this series has been impressive. In the past, we’ve often seen him start a series well but struggle to maintain that form,' Parthiv Patel said on JioHotstar.

'This time, however, he has shown remarkable consistency and batted with great responsibility. He also enjoys batting at The Oval. Remember, in 2018, he scored a brilliant hundred there alongside Rishabh Pant. So, I’m sure there’s more to come from KL Rahul,' said

Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain also praised Rahul’s methodical approach to batting.

'I spoke to him in India when I went out. He was doing his shoot with one of his sponsors. I asked, ‘When will you start preparing?’ He said, ‘I’m going to get my little book out’. He’s a very good note-taker; he said he will look back at the notes he made on the previous tour of England and come early and just remind himself of what he did in the last tour when he had some success. And he has repeated it on this tour,' Hussain said on Sky Sports.

Rahul is on course to set a new landmark as he targets the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most runs by an Indian opener in a Test series in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).

Another century for Rahul will see him become the first-ever Indian opener with three centuries in England. The Karnataka right-hander enjoys a stellar record in England, having made 1125 runs at an average of 43.26, with four centuries and three fifties in 26 innings and a best score of 149.