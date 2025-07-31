The Heat is on as Gambhir under the pump

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir will have to inspire India to a series-levelling win at the Oval in order to save his job. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

The spotlight will beam strongly on India Head Coach Gautam Gautam as India go into the all-important fifth Test at The Oval in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

With the hosts leading the series 2-1, the pressure is on India to level things up or risk conceding a third consecutive Test series defeat.

Former England captain Michael Atherton believes Gambhir will feel the heat if they lose the series.

Speaking on the situation, Atherton told Sky Sports Cricket, 'They've lost two series in a row. They lost at home to New Zealand 3-0 and they lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1. If they lose this series then yeah, he's under pressure as a coach.'

India's recent form in Tests has been a cause for concern, especially with the back-to-back losses against New Zealand and Australia. A defeat in this series would mark three straight Test series defeats.

'India, with all their resources, their population strength, they're not a team that people are patient with. They're expected to win every time they walk onto the park. So three Test series defeats in a row would be a problem for him,' Atherton added.

For Gambhir, the Oval Test isn't just about levelling the series, it's about reaffirming his credentials as a long-term leader of this talented Indian squad.

Even though he led India to the Champions Trophy title earlier this year, Gambhir has not been the most inspiring in red-ball cricket. And losing this series will have the former India opener sweating.