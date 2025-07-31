HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » The Heat is on as Gambhir under the pump

The Heat is on as Gambhir under the pump

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 31, 2025 12:42 IST

x

Gautam Gambhir will have to inspire India to a series-levelling win at the Oval in order to save his job

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir will have to inspire India to a series-levelling win at the Oval in order to save his job. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

The spotlight will beam strongly on India Head Coach Gautam Gautam as India go into the all-important fifth Test at The Oval in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

With the hosts leading the series 2-1, the pressure is on India to level things up or risk conceding a third consecutive Test series defeat.

 

Former England captain Michael Atherton believes Gambhir will feel the heat if they lose the series.

Speaking on the situation, Atherton told Sky Sports Cricket, 'They've lost two series in a row. They lost at home to New Zealand 3-0 and they lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1. If they lose this series then yeah, he's under pressure as a coach.'

India's recent form in Tests has been a cause for concern, especially with the back-to-back losses against New Zealand and Australia. A defeat in this series would mark three straight Test series defeats.

'India, with all their resources, their population strength, they're not a team that people are patient with. They're expected to win every time they walk onto the park. So three Test series defeats in a row would be a problem for him,' Atherton added.

For Gambhir, the Oval Test isn't just about levelling the series, it's about reaffirming his credentials as a long-term leader of this talented Indian squad.

Even though he led India to the Champions Trophy title earlier this year, Gambhir has not been the most inspiring in red-ball cricket. And losing this series will have the former India opener sweating. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can Siraj prop India with a fifer at The Oval?
Can Siraj prop India with a fifer at The Oval?
Storm And Seam: What Awaits India At Oval
Storm And Seam: What Awaits India At Oval
Gambhir, Oval curator in verbal showdown
Gambhir, Oval curator in verbal showdown
4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
'One final push to make our country proud'
'One final push to make our country proud'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Of India's Most Unfaithful Cities

webstory image 2

Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes

webstory image 3

What You Can & Can't Carry On A Plane

VIDEOS

Divya Deshmukh receives grand welcome in Nagpur after historic Chess World Cup win1:44

Divya Deshmukh receives grand welcome in Nagpur after...

Former US Govt official criticizes Trump's 25% Tariff on India10:37

Former US Govt official criticizes Trump's 25% Tariff on...

WATCH: Shubman Gill responds to heated exchange between Gambhir and Pitch Curator Lee Fortis12:32

WATCH: Shubman Gill responds to heated exchange between...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD