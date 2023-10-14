News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup: 'Nobody comes close to him': Pakistan's stars praise Kohli

World Cup: 'Nobody comes close to him': Pakistan's stars praise Kohli

By Rediff Cricket
October 14, 2023 11:26 IST
'His ability and mindset is different, his hunger does not end, and that is why he is elite.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's never-ending hunger for runs and commitment has left a big impression on the Pakistan players at the World Cup. Photographs: BCCI

Ahead of their high-profile World Cup 2023 clash against India, some of Pakistan's top players including Mohammed Rizwan and Shadab Khan lavished praise on India's batting great Virat Kohli, making it amply clear that 'nobody comes close to him'.

 

Pakistan's young opener Imam-Ul-Haq is in awe of Kohli's never-ending hunger for runs.

"I like his never-give-up attitude. Also, I like the way he sledges Australia in their own territory and messes with them. Though he has cooled down as of late as we have seen recently, his belief and attitude are so different than others. He believes that he can achieve and do well in any situation. There could be a lot of players like him ability-wise, but his ability and mindset is different, his hunger does not end, and that is why he is elite," Imam told Star Sports.

Pacer Haris Rauf recalled an incident when he bowled to Kohli in the nets, he faced the same aggression from the Indian batter like he would in a match.

"When I was a net bowler bowling to Virat (during Rauf's time in Big Bash T20 League in Australia), I felt that he knew where my ball was going to land. That is how focused he was. He was playing me in nets like an actual match with so much aggression. When I saw his control, I could understand why he has such a big status in international cricket, it is something different."



Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan is also a fan of Kohli's finishing abilities.

"When he is well set and has few runs under his belt, his finishing touches and shots are unlike every other player in the world. Nobody comes close to him," said Rizwan.

Spinner Shadab Khan claimed that he is blown away by Kohli's commitment.

"He has that hunger to score and improve himself all the time. He is a world-class player, a legend already, but still he wants to do well for India. I like this commitment," said Shadab.

Rediff Cricket
