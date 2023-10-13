Record Start To World Cup 2023!

It has turned out to be a records-packed start to World Cup 2023 with several milestones crumbling tumbling in the first week of the tournament.

South Africa are looking unstoppable, Rohit Sharma took the Afghanistan bowlers to the cleaners while Pakistan produced an epic run chase.



A look at the records set in World Cup 2023 so far...





Fastest World Cup century: Aiden Markram

IMAGE: South Africa's Aiden Markram celebrates his century against Sri Lanka. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Aiden Markram smashed a 49-ball hundred, the fastest in the history of the 50 overs World Cup during South Africa's opening match against Sri Lanka in Delhi.



He broke the previous record held by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, who had hit a 50-ball century against England in an epic run-chase in the 2011 World Cup.



Markram clobbered 14 fours and three sixes to leave the Sri Lankan bowling attack in tatters.



Highest team total: South Africa (428/5)

IMAGE: A jubilant Quinton de Kock after hitting a century against Sri Lanka. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Not only Markram, but Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Dussen also hit centuries against Sri Lanka as for the first time in a World Cup match, three batters made a hundred in the same innings.



South Africa piled up a mammoth total of 428/5 in their 50 overs -- the highest in World Cup history , eclipsing Australia's 417/6 against Afghanistan in the 2015 World Cup.



Sri Lanka made a spirited reply before being all out for 326.

A total of 754 runs were scored in the match -- the highest aggregate for a World Cup match beating the previous best of 714 runs in the 2019 World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh in Nottingham.



The total boundary count of the match reading an amazing: 31 sixes and 74 fours which is also the highest in a World Cup game.



Highest successful chase in a World Cup: Pakistan (345)

IMAGE: Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan celebrates his match-winning hundred against Sri Lanka. Photograph: PCB/X

Centuries from Mohammed Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique helped Pakistan stage a stunning recovery to chase down the highest total in the World Cup.



Chasing 345 for victory, Pakistan stumbled to 37/2 before Rizwan (131 not out) and Shafique (113) put on a match-turning partnership of 176 runs for the third wicket.



They eclipsed the previous record held by Ireland when they chase down 328 against England in the 2011 World Cup match in Bengaluru.



Most Centuries in World Cups: Rohit Sharma (7)

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma smashed India's fastest World Cup century. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Rohit Sharma blasted his way to multiple records during his swashbuckling century against Afghanistan.



Rohit surpassed Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries in the ODI World Cup, scoring his seventh century overall, courtesy of a fine 131 from 84 balls against Afghanistan in Delhi.



While Tendulkar recorded six centuries in as many editions of World Cups that he played -- 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011 -- Rohit achieved the feat in only three: 2015, 2019 and 2023.



Most sixes in international cricket: Rohit Sharma (556)

Rohit hit five sixes during his century against Afghanistan, to take his tally to 556 sixes across the three formats in international cricket.



He went past the West Indies' Chris Gayle, who held the previous record with 553 sixes across formats.



Rohit, who raced to his century from 63 balls, registered the fastest century by an Indian in World Cup history, breaking a 40-year old record previously held by 1983 World Cup-winning Captain Kapil Dev, who scored a 100 off just 72 balls in the match against Zimbabwe,



Fastest to 50 wickets in World Cup: Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is the fastest to 50 wickets in World Cups. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Though Australia are having a nightmarish start to the World Cup, Mitchell Starc etched a World Cup to his name.



Starc became the fastest bowler to take 50 wickets in World Cups, having taken a record 27 wickets in the 2019 World Cup and 22 in the 2015 edition.

The pacer got to the landmark from 19 innings going past Lasith Malinga who got there in 25 innings.



Starc now has 52 wickets from 20 matches in the World Cup.