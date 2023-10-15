Hardik Pandya's mysterious ritual breaks the Internet!

Hardik Pandya illuminated the 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan with his incredible skill and flair.

The electrifying episode unfolded at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, leaving cricket enthusiasts marvelling at Pandya's extraordinary abilities.

Pandya dismisses Imam ul-Haq

By the 13th over of the game Imam ul-Haq was a formidable presence at the crease, having already delivered a boundary off Pandya's previous delivery. Yet, the Indian medium pacer Pandya was undeterred. He knew he had a masterstroke up his sleeve.

Spectators couldn't help but notice Pandya’s silent communion with the ball just moments before he bowled to the Pakistani opener. This unique gesture, which bore a striking resemblance to a silent prayer or mantra, rapidly caught the attention of social media users and proved to be a game-changer.

Pandya delivered a breathtaking delivery just outside the off-stump, tempting the left-handed Imam ul-Haq into a drive.

What followed was sheer magic. The ball caught the edge of Imam ul-Haq's bat and landed safely in the hands of the ever-alert wicketkeeper K L Rahul.

Fiery send-off

The magic didn't stop at the delivery; it extended to the jubilant celebration that followed.

Pandya's enthusiasm knew no bounds; he erupted into an animated celebration, giving Imam ul-Haq a send-off to remember.

The stadium reverberated with cheers as the bowler's infectious energy spread like wildfire through the venue.

