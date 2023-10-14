News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jersey mix-up? Kohli rushes back to the dugout

Jersey mix-up? Kohli rushes back to the dugout

Source: PTI
October 14, 2023 17:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was seen rushing back to the dugout during Pakistan’s innings after he donned the wrong jersey for the big game! Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Virat Kohli was on Saturday forced to leave the field after the Indian batting maestro, inadvertently, wore the wrong jersey ahead of their high-profile World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

Realising the mistake, Kohli, architect of some of India's biggest wins over Pakistan, left the field in the seventh over and returned before the eighth over, in which Mohammed Siraj claimed the wicket of Abdullah Shafique.

 

The Delhi dazzler initially took the field wearing a jersey with plain white stripes on the shoulders instead of the shirt that has the tri-coloured stripes on it.

While the normal Indian jersey has three white stripes, a special one has been made for the World Cup with the tri-coloured stripes on the shoulder.

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the big game. The Indian bowlers put up a sizzling show to bowl out Pakistan for 191 in 42.5 overs.

Both India and Pakistan entered the match with two successive wins under their belt from as many outings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli on what is 'special' about playing Pakistan!
Kohli on what is 'special' about playing Pakistan!
IND vs PAK: What Did Tendulkar Tell Kohli?
IND vs PAK: What Did Tendulkar Tell Kohli?
World Cup PIX: Fan Fare At Narendra Modi Stadium
World Cup PIX: Fan Fare At Narendra Modi Stadium
Will be my funeral procession if..: Maratha activist
Will be my funeral procession if..: Maratha activist
ICC World Cup PIX: India bowl out Pakistan for 191
ICC World Cup PIX: India bowl out Pakistan for 191
Can Sindhu clinch her first BWF title of the season?
Can Sindhu clinch her first BWF title of the season?
Hamas aerial ops chief killed in Israeli airstrike
Hamas aerial ops chief killed in Israeli airstrike

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

'Whenever Pakistan come, Kohli wants to be the hero'

'Whenever Pakistan come, Kohli wants to be the hero'

'Nobody comes close to him': Pak stars praise Kohli

'Nobody comes close to him': Pak stars praise Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances