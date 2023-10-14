Jersey mix-up? Kohli rushes back to the dugout

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was seen rushing back to the dugout during Pakistan’s innings after he donned the wrong jersey for the big game! Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Virat Kohli was on Saturday forced to leave the field after the Indian batting maestro, inadvertently, wore the wrong jersey ahead of their high-profile World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

Realising the mistake, Kohli, architect of some of India's biggest wins over Pakistan, left the field in the seventh over and returned before the eighth over, in which Mohammed Siraj claimed the wicket of Abdullah Shafique.

The Delhi dazzler initially took the field wearing a jersey with plain white stripes on the shoulders instead of the shirt that has the tri-coloured stripes on it.

While the normal Indian jersey has three white stripes, a special one has been made for the World Cup with the tri-coloured stripes on the shoulder.

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the big game. The Indian bowlers put up a sizzling show to bowl out Pakistan for 191 in 42.5 overs.

Both India and Pakistan entered the match with two successive wins under their belt from as many outings.