'Today was not the day to do this'

'Today was not the day to do this'

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 16, 2023 07:40 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's heartwarming exchange quickly went viral

After Saturday's game ended, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, two of modern cricket's finest batters, shared a heartfelt exchange.

Kohli presented autographed jerseys as gifts to Pakistan's captain. Remarkably, Babar accepted the gesture with a smile despite his team's challenging defeat.

Not everyone was happy with this display of sportsmanship. Pakistan cricketing legend Wasim Akram expressed his disapproval, criticising Babar for accepting the shirts from Kohli on the field, with the moment repeatedly broadcasted on television screens worldwide.

Akram believed that the presentation should have been done discreetly, away from the cameras, possibly in the dressing room.

'Today was not the day to do this,' Akram said.

'If you want to do it -- agar chache ke puttar ne keh diya hai ki t-shirt chahiye Kohli ki (if your uncle's son has asked you to get Kohli's shirt), then do it after the game in the dressing room.'

 
