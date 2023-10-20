News
ICC WC: Centurions Warner, Marsh smash slew of records against Pakistan

ICC WC: Centurions Warner, Marsh smash slew of records against Pakistan

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 20, 2023 18:08 IST
Australian openers Mitch Marsh and David Warner hit blistering centuries in their whilwind 259-run stand

IMAGE: Australian openers Mitch Marsh and David Warner hit blistering centuries in their whilwind 259-run stand. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

Australia's big-hitting duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh broke a slew of records while slamming quickfire centuries against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday.

The duo, became only the fourth opening pair to notch centuries in a World Cup match. First, Warner got to the three-figure mar with a nudge for a single and then, Marsh reached his hundred to celebrate his 32nd birthday in the best possible manner and broke a number of records en route... 

 

* It is the fourth instance of both openers scoring centuries in a World Cup game and the first for Australia.

* The stand of 259 between Warner and Marsh is the second-highest opening partnership in the competition's history, and the best for Australia.

* It is Warner's fourth consecutive ODI ton against Pakistan and the joint most by any player against a side in the format, equalling Virat Kohli (4 vs West Indies).

* It is also Warner's fifth hundred in the World Cup, equalling the most by an Australian. Ricky Ponting is the only other Aussie to have 5 tons in ODI World Cups.

* Marsh has become the sixth player to smash an ODI century on his birthday, besides being the first Aussie to do so. He is also the second birthday boy to strike a World Cup ton after Ross Taylor.

* With Warner and Marsh's 200-plus partnership in the game, Australia have tied India for most such stands in World Cup history (five occasions each).

