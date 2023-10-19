ICC WC: Kohli hits hundred No 48 as India crush Bangladesh

IMAGE: Virat Kohli got to his 48th ODI hundred and got India over the finish line with a six against Bangladesh in their ICC World Cup match in Pune on Thursday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Virat Kohli smashed a century as India maintained their perfect record in their 50-overs home World Cup and cruised to their fourth consecutive victory of the tournament with a clinical seven-wicket win against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Bangladesh had to conjure up something extraordinary to upset an India team, who went into the match with a hat-trick of wins, and the task became even harder in the absence of skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who sat out with a left quad injury.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja took the wickets of Najmul Shanto and Litton Das to put Bangladesh on the back foot. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Electing to bat, Bangladesh could not capitalise on the 93-run opening stand from Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan and made 256-8 on a batting deck at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

It was a clinical bowling effort by India, considering they were one bowler short from early in the match after Hardik Pandya twisted his ankle in his first over.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was off to a blazing start. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Skipper Rohit Sharma led India's rapid reply and Virat Kohli ended with an unbeaten 103, hitting a six to reach his hundred and secure India's win with 51 balls to spare.