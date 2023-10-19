News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC WC: Kohli hits hundred No 48 as India crush Bangladesh

ICC WC: Kohli hits hundred No 48 as India crush Bangladesh

October 19, 2023 22:45 IST
Virat Kohli got to his 48th ODI hundred and got India over the finish line with a six against Bangladesh in their ICC World Cup match in Pune on Thursday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli got to his 48th ODI hundred and got India over the finish line with a six against Bangladesh in their ICC World Cup match in Pune on Thursday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Virat Kohli smashed a century as India maintained their perfect record in their 50-overs home World Cup and cruised to their fourth consecutive victory of the tournament with a clinical seven-wicket win against Bangladesh on Thursday.

 

Bangladesh had to conjure up something extraordinary to upset an India team, who went into the match with a hat-trick of wins, and the task became even harder in the absence of skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who sat out with a left quad injury.

Ravindra Jadeja took the wickets of Najmul Shanto and Litton Das to put Bangladesh on the back foot 

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja took the wickets of Najmul Shanto and Litton Das to put Bangladesh on the back foot. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Electing to bat, Bangladesh could not capitalise on the 93-run opening stand from Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan and made 256-8 on a batting deck at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

It was a clinical bowling effort by India, considering they were one bowler short from early in the match after Hardik Pandya twisted his ankle in his first over.

Rohit Sharma was off to a blazing start 

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was off to a blazing start. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Skipper Rohit Sharma led India's rapid reply and Virat Kohli ended with an unbeaten 103, hitting a six to reach his hundred and secure India's win with 51 balls to spare.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
