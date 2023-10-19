ICC WC: Rohit Sharma is pleased as punch and here's why...

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hugs Virat Kohli and KL Rahul after they scored the winning runs against Bangladesh on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance was there for everyone to see but it was difficult to look beyond Virat Kohli's superb hundred, skipper Rohit Sharma said after his team's fourth win in the ongoing World Cup.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 103 in India's successful chase of 257 against Bangladesh after Jadeja's 2/38 in 10 overs and a brilliant catch set up the win for the hosts.

"He was brilliant with the ball and took a brilliant catch. But a hundred is a hundred -- you cannot beat that," Rohit said after the match.

The Indian team has kept an individual medal for best fielder in each game and the choice will be a tough one between KL Rahul, who took a brilliant leg-side catch and Jadeja, who flew at point to grab a stunner.

"We have something going on in the group. Lifts everyone up. Guys who end up with the most medals, there is something special for them. The last three games we have played, our fielding has been superb. We continued that today. It is something that is in your control. You try and put in as much effort as you can," said Rohit.

The skipper was happy how the bowling unit despite Hardik Pandya's ankle injury pulled things back in the middle overs after a rollicking opening stand of 93 between Litton Das (66) and Tanzid Hasan (51).

"It was a good win. Something that we were looking forward to. We did not start well but we pulled it back well in the middle stages and at the back end as well. Bowlers were smart enough to understand what sort of lines and lengths were needed."