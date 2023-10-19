News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC WC: Hardik's injury could throw India off balance

ICC WC: Hardik's injury could throw India off balance

Source: PTI
October 19, 2023 23:58 IST
IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, who is now playing as the third seamer apart from being a game-changing batter at No. 6, has got his MRI scans done but the heavy strapping and the subsequent hobbling off the ground on Thursday did not paint a good picture. Photograph: BCCI/X

With no like for like replacement for Hardik Pandya in this current Indian set-up, his ankle injury is set to give the Indian team think tank sleepless nights before their next World Cup game against New Zealand on Sunday.

Hardik twisted his left ankle while bowling against Bangladesh during their World Cup match in Pune on Thursday.

 

Rohit Sharma might need to make at least two changes in his side's next match against New Zealand if he wants to replicate the balance in the playing XI brought by the Baroda man's presence.

In a worse case scenario, Suryakumar Yadav will be the X-factor batter at No. 6 while Mohammed Shami's pace and guile might be required more than Shardul Thakur's bits and pieces skills.

Thakur's batting is a necessity at No. 8, but with him not being as effective as the third pacer, Shami being a specialist gives the team more edge.

At No. 6, India would be needing a player whose game is more conversant with the T20 format with 15 overs or more to bat. Surya fits the bill perfectly, and it seems that at No.6, he has actually found his ODI calling.

The other option is to have Ishan Kishan, a left-hander, who provides a bit of different dimension to a top-order full of right-handers.

The other option, that is if the team wants to keep its batting strength intact, is to either persist with Thakur or bring in Ravichandran Ashwin.

But will bringing Ashwin in be feasible on a track which has historically aided the faster bowlers.

Pandya, before the Bangladesh game had bowled 16 overs in the previous three matches and picked up five wickets.

In fact, Rohit had told the mediapersons that he never considers Pandya an all-rounder. For the skipper, he is a proper third seamer.

One problem with ankle twist or sprain is that a quick bowler often remains a bit circumspect with his landing after load-up on delivery stride. If Pandya the bowler can't perform, Pandya the batter becomes half the player of what he is.

