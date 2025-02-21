ICC Champions Trophy PIX: Rickelton's century lifts SA to huge total vs Afghanistan

Images from the ICC Champions Trophy match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

IMAGE: Ryan Rickelton celebrates after reaching his century against Afghanistan during the ICC Champions Trophy match in Karachi on Friday. Photograph: Zoral Naik/Reuters

A flawless maiden hundred from opener Ryan Rickelton and half-centuries from three other batters powered South Africa to a huge 315/6 against Afghanistan in their ICC Champion Trophy match on Friday.



Rickleton reeled off 103 off 106 balls with the help of seven fours and one six to lead an aggressive batting display from South Africa after electing to bat.

IMAGE: Ryan Rickelton celebrates with Rassie van der Dussen after completing his century. Photograph: Zoral Naik/Reuters

Captain Temba Bavuma (58 off 76 balls), Rassie van der Dussen (52 off 46 balls) and Aiden Markram (50 not out off 34 balls) scored fifties to take South Africa to a huge total in front of a crowd strong with Afghans supporters.

IMAGE: Ryan Rickelton was run out in the 36th over. Photograph: Zoral Naik/Reuters

Rickleton was unfortunately run out in the 36th over when he flicked back to Rashid Khan whose throw was picked up by the wicketkeeper before whipping off the bails. The batter dived full length but found his bat in the air when the bails came off.



Rickelton displayed great footwork against spinners Rashid and Muhammad Nabi and chinaman Noor Ahmed, not allowing them to dictate terms on him as he was also very strong off his back foot with his cuts and pulls.

IMAGE: Ryan Rickelton plays a shot. Photograph: ICC/X

The left-hander shared a strong second wicket partnership of 129 runs with Bavuma who batted smoothly for his 58 off 76 balls.

Once the two were separated with Bavuma holing out into the deep, Rickleton found another able partner in van der Dussen who slammed a quickfire 52 from 46 balls.

IMAGE: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma hits out. Photograph: Zoral Naik/Reuters

Van Dussen made sure South Africa didn't feel the absence of Heinrich Klassen who was out of the match with an elbow soft tissue injury and the dropped Tristan Stubbs as he batted very well against pace and spin.



Markram carried on the momentum as he smashed 52 from 36 balls with six fours and a six.

IMAGE: Mohammed Nabi celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Temba Bavuma. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket/X



In the 48th over, Markram went hard after left-arm pacer Fazal Haq Farooqi, belting the bowler for three successive fours to take SA past the 300-run mark.



For Afghanistan, veteran spinner Mohammed Nabi grabbed two wickets for 51 runs, while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Noor Ahmad picked up one each. Rashid was wicketless for 59 runs from his 10 overs.