Chahal, Dhanashree Finalise Divorce?

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal with wife Dhanashree Verma. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

After months of speculation and social media buzz, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, choreographer-influencer Dhanashree Verma, have reportedly finalised their divorce.

According to ABP News, the couple appeared before the family court in Bandra, north west Mumbai, on Thursday, February 20, 2025 to complete legal proceedings. Their separation, reportedly a mutual decision, marks the end of their five-year marriage.

Speculation about trouble in their marriage has been swirling for weeks, fuelled by social media activity -- or the lack thereof.

The rumours gained traction when Chahal and Dhanashree unfollowed each other on Instagram, and fans noticed that he had deleted all photos featuring his wife from his profile.

Reports suggest the couple had been living separately for several months, although the exact reasons behind their split remain undisclosed.

Both Chahal and Dhanashree shared cryptic messages on their Instagram stories on Thursday.

'God has protected me more times than I can count,' Chahal wrote. 'So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there even when I don't know it. Amen.'

Dhanashree, meanwhile, posted a reflective note, 'From stressed to blessed. Isn't it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you're stressing about something today, know that you have a choice.

'You can either keep worrying or surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good.'

This isn't the first time their marriage has faced public scrutiny. In 2023, Dhanashree sparked similar rumours when she removed 'Chahal' from her Instagram handle. Around the same time, Chahal posted a mysterious message, 'New life loading'.

At the time, the leg-spinner dismissed the speculation, urging fans not to spread unverified information.

Chahal and Dhanashree wed in December 2020.

Photograph: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

On Valentine's Day Chahal had sparked speculation with a cryptic Instagram post, 'You are enough just as you are! Don't let anyone make you feel otherwise.'