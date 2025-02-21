Why Is Gavaskar In Kasaragod?

The Kasaragod Municipal Stadium Road will now be known as Sunil Gavaskar Municipal Stadium Road.

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar. Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Sunil Gavaskar will depart from Dubai for Kasaragod on Friday, February 21. to attend a public celebration marking the naming of a road after him.

Speaking to this reporter during the commentary break of the India-Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai international stadium, Gavaskar said, "I am taking an early morning flight on Friday to Mangalore and then traveling to Kasaragod. The Kasaragod municipality has organised a function as part of the road-naming ceremony in my honour. I will return in time to attend the India-Pakistan match."

Gavaskar was delighted to learn that many expatriates from Kasaragod live in the UAE. He then shared details about the road, stating that the Kasaragod Municipal Stadium Road will now be known as Sunil Gavaskar Municipal Stadium Road. He will officially inaugurate the road at a function scheduled for 3:30 pm on Friday.

Municipality Chairman Abbas Begum stated that Gavaskar's presence at the naming ceremony would provide a significant boost to cricket in the district, which has been nurturing talented players who now excel in tournaments like the Ranji Trophy.

This season, Kerala has reached the Ranji Trophy semifinal and is locked in an intense contest with Gujarat for a place in the final.

Kasaragod MLA N A Nellikunnu said Gavaskar will be driven in an open vehicle to the Royal Convention Centre in Chettumkuzhi, where a felicitation function will be held.

Gavaskar has roads named after him in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, Wellington, New Zealand, and several cricket grounds even in the United States.

This will be the second road named after an Indian cricketer in Kasaragod. Legendary spinner Anil Kumble inaugurated a road in the Kumbla grama panchayat named after him in 2010.

Kumble has his roots in Kumbla, a village also spelled as Kumble.

