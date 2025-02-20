Gill's Record-Breaking Run!

Shubman Gill smashed 101* to guide India to a 6 wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy.
A look at his remarkable records in 50 overs cricket:

Pic: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Registered maiden century in ICC events on Thursday, surpassing his previous best, 92 against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup.

Pic: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The fastest Indian to 8 ODI centuries, achieving the milestone in 51 innings, beating Shikhar Dhawan's previous record of 57 innings.

Pic: BCCI

Among active players, has highest career ODI average -- 62.46 -- having amassed 2,686 runs in 51 ODIs.

Pic: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Scored 87, 60, 112, 101* in his last four ODIs.

Pic: BCCI/X

The fastest batter to score 2,500 ODI runs, getting there in 50 innings, surpassing Hashim Amla's record of 51 innings.

Pic: BCCI/X

The youngest player to score an ODI double century, smashing 208 against New Zealand at 23 years, 132 days in Hyderabad in January 2023.

Pic: BCCI

The 1st Indian to score a ton in all 3 formats at a single venue when he made 112 against England during the 3rd ODI at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad -- having earlier hit 128 vs Australia (Test, March 2023), and 126* vs New Zealand (T20I, February 2023).

Pic: BCCI
