From Injury To Glory! Shami's Dream Run

From Injury To Glory! Shami's Dream Run

February 21, 2025 05:07 IST

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket during the Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh in Dubai, February 20, 2025. Photograph: BCCI/X

Mohammed Shami continued his incredible run with the ball in ICC events.

After a long injury lay-off and a few lacklustre international outings against England recently, the 34 year old stepped up when it mattered most -- claiming a match-winning five-wicket haul in the Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.

A look at the records he set during his superb spell against Bangladesh:

- Surpassed Zaheer Khan to become India's highest wicket-taker in ICC ODI tournaments with 60 scalps, including 55 in World Cups.

- Among all bowlers with at least 10 innings in World Cups and Champions Trophies, he boasts of the best average (13.28) and strike rate (15.5).

-He has claimed a record 5 wicket hauls in ICC ODI events ahead of Glenn McGrath, Mitchell Starc and Mustafizur Rahman.

- Shami enjoyed a dream run in the 2023 World Cup -- finishing as the top wicket-taker with 24 wickets at an incredible average of 10.70.

- He is the fastest Indian to 200 ODI wickets and joint second-fastest overall in the world with Saqlain Mushtaq, both took 104 ODIs to reach there, behind Mitchell Starc, who got there in 102 matches.

- His strike rate (25.4) is the best among the bowlers with 200-plus ODI wickets, eclipsing legends Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath and Waqar Younis.

- Shami's six 5 wicket hauls in 104 innings give him a five-wicket-haul-to-innings ratio of 17.3, second only to Starc (14.1). Waqar Younis and Trent Boult are the other two bowlers to have a sub-20 ratio.

- Shami's effectiveness isn’t limited by conditions -- his home (24.89) and away (24.57) averages are nearly identical, while his neutral venue average (19.15) is even better.

- 2023 was his best year in ODIs, claiming 43 wickets in 19 matches at 16.46 -- the third best for the year behind team-mates Kuldeep Yadav (49 wickets) and Mohammed Siraj (44).

 
