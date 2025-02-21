India Will Count On These 5 Men On Sunday

The last time India competed in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, the team lost the final to Pakistan. The Indian team has undergone significant changes since, yet five battle-hardened players from that campaign remain.

These five men bring invaluable experience, match-winning ability and composure under pressure -- crucial assets in India's quest for their third Champions Trophy title.

With Rohit Sharma leading from the front, Virat Kohli anchoring the middle order, Hardik providing all-round firepower, and Mohammed Shami-Ravindra Jadeja bolstering the bowling attack, India has a formidable core ready to chase glory.

Rohit Sharma

Career ODIs

Matches: 268

Runs: 10,988

Average: 49.05

Strike Rate: 92.69

Centuries: 32

Fifties: 57

Best Score: 264

2017 Champions Trophy

Runs: 304 in 5 innings @ 76 (2 fifties, 1 century.

Best Knock: 123* vs Bangladesh

In the 2013 Champions Trophy, Rohit scored 177 runs in five matches at an average of 35.4, with a highest score of 65 against South Africa in the group stage.

By the 2017 competition, he had grown into a run machine, finishing as India's second-highest run-scorer with 304 runs at a stunning average of 76. His century (123 not out off 129 balls) in the semi-final against Bangladesh was a masterclass in composure under pressure.

Virat Kohli

Career ODIs

Matches: 297

Runs: 13,963

Average: 57.94

Strike Rate: 93.53

Centuries: 50

Fifties: 73

Best Score: 183

2017 Champions Trophy

Runs: 258 in 5 innings @ 129. Strike Rate: 98.85 (3 fifties).

Best Knock: 96* vs Bangladesh

The 2013 ICC Champions Trophy was a defining chapter in Kohli's career.

Under M S Dhoni's leadership, India won a thrilling final against England. Kohli's match-winning 43 in the rain-shortened final underscored his ability to thrive under pressure, and he finished the tournament with 176 runs at an impressive average of 58.66.

Fast forward to 2017, and Kohli had taken the reins as captain. He led from the front with a sensational campaign, scoring 258 runs in five innings at an astonishing average of 129 and a strike rate of 98.85.

His three unbeaten half-centuries showcased his consistency, with his standout performance coming in the semi-final against Bangladesh -- an elegant 96* that guided India into the final.

Across his Champions Trophy career, Kohli has played 13 matches, amassing 529 runs in 12 innings at a remarkable average of 88.16.

His highest score remains 96*, and while he is yet to register a century in the tournament, his five half-centuries highlight his ability to deliver in high-pressure situations.

He currently ranks fourth among Indian batters with the most Champions Trophy runs.

Hardik Pandya

Career ODIs

Matches: 89

Runs: 1,805

Average: 33.42

Strike Rate: 111.14

Centuries: 0

Fifties: 11

Best Score: 92*

Wickets: 87

Bowling Average: 38.08

Best Bowling Figures: 4/24

2017 Champions Trophy

Runs: 105 @ 52.50. Strike Rate: 194.44 (1 fifty)

Best Knock: 76 (43 balls) vs Pakistan (Final)

Wickets: 4 @ 58.25

Hardik announced himself on the Champions Trophy stage with a breathtaking 76 off just 43 balls in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, lighting up the contest with six towering sixes in a fearless counter-attack.

Though his valiant effort came in a losing cause against Pakistan, it was a glimpse of his ability to thrive under pressure.

Mohammed Shami

Career ODIs

Wickets: 197

Bowling Average: 23.96

Economy Rate: 5.57

Best Bowling Figures: 7/57

2017 Champions Trophy

Did not play any matches

Shami didn't get a chance to take the field in the 2017 Champions Trophy. In the 2023 ODI World Cup he was the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps at a staggering average of 10.70.

Ravindra Jadeja

Career ODIs

Matches: 199

Runs: 2,779

Average: 32.69

Strike Rate: 85.32

Centuries: 0

Fifties: 13

Best Score: 87

Wickets: 226

Bowling Average: 35.38

Best Bowling Figures: 5/33

2017 Champions Trophy

Runs: 15 @15

Best Knock: 15 vs Pakistan

Wickets: 4 @ 62.25

Best Bowling: 2/43

Jadeja is playing his third Champions Trophy, having featured in the 2013 and 2017 editions.

His impact in the 2013 tournament was nothing short of legendary -- finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets at a remarkable average of 12.83, playing a pivotal role in India's title-winning campaign.

While his 2017 outing was more subdued, Jadeja's Champions Trophy record speaks for itself -- 16 wickets in 10 matches at a stellar economy of 4.85, with a best bowling performance of 5/36.

Note: All numbers posted before India's game against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, 2025.