'I Wish Pant Was Australian'

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant's inspiring comeback has left Mitchell Marsh in awe. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant's remarkable return to international cricket has not only impressed fans but also left Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in admiration.

Marsh, so moved by Pant's journey, described the wicket-keeper-batter as a 'ripping bloke' and went as far as saying he wished Pant played for Australia.

Pant, who made his comeback to international cricket earlier this year in white ball formats, showcased his readiness for red ball cricket with a stunning century against Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai on Saturday.

Speaking about Pant's resilience, Marsh -- his team-mate at the Delhi Capitals -- was full of praise for the 26 year old's positivity, competitiveness, and hunger for victory.

'He's a ripping bloke. I wish he was Australian,' Marsh told Star Sports.

'He's obviously been through a lot over the last few years, and it's been a hell of a comeback.'

Pant's ability to remain positive despite the challenges has clearly impressed the Australian.

'He's a positive guy, still really young, and he loves winning. He's highly competitive for someone who has the persona of being relaxed and always laughing and smiling. He's got that big smile,' Marsh added.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant's 89 not out off 138 balls at the Gabba led India to a 2-1 series win against Australia in January 2021. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Pant is expected to play a crucial role for India in the five Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which kicks off in Perth on November 22. His past performances against Australia have been nothing short of spectacular, making him a key player to watch in the series.

In his previous two Test series against Australia, Pant amassed 624 runs in 12 innings, averaging an impressive 62.40. This included a century and two half-centuries, with a top score of an unbeaten 159.

He played a pivotal role in India's historic Test series win in Australia in 2021, scoring an unbeaten 89 in the second innings of the Brisbane Test. This knock sealed the series 2-1 for India, handing Australia its first Test defeat at the Gabba in 32 years.

Pant's aggressive approach and ability to perform under pressure have earned him respect not just among Indian fans but also from Australian players.

Travis Head, the Australian opener, acknowledged Pant's qualities, saying, 'The Indian cricketer I believe is most Australian would be Rishabh Pant. I think the way he goes about his aggressive nature and his work ethic would make him very enjoyable to play with.'