Rishabh Pant Has Australia Worried!

Rishabh Pant Has Australia Worried!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 24, 2024 10:01 IST
'He is someone who has had a big influence on a couple of series. Got to try to keep him quiet.'

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant made a stunning comeback to Test cricket after a long injury lay-off with a superb century in the Chennai Test against Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI
 

Australia Captain Pat Cummins says they will be looking to keep Rishabh Pant 'quiet' in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series later this year.

Pant made a stunning comeback to Test cricket after a long injury lay-off with a superb century in the Chennai Test against Bangladesh.

Speaking about aggressive players who are capable of changing the game with their attacking approach, Cummins pointed out while Australia have the likes of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, India have an equally impactful player in Pant.

'With those guys, you know they're going to be aggressive. You miss your area a little bit, and they can take the game on.

'Someone like Rishabh Pant might play a reverse lap, and it's an incredible shot. That's just a part of who he is. We have become accustomed to it nowadays because some of those ridiculous shots are a bit more common,' Cummins told Star Sports.

The five Test series between India and Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

India has won four straight Test series against Australia, including two successive series wins Down Under in 2018-2019 and 2020-2021.

Pant boasts of a good record against Australia in Tests, against whom he has scored 624 runs in seven Test matches with a century and two fifties.

He was the hero of India's last series win in 2020-20 21 when he scored 97 at Sydney in a match-saving effort, while his 89 not out at the Gabba in the decider is part of Indian cricketing folklore.

'He is someone who has had a big influence on a couple of series,' Cummins added. 'Got to try to keep him quiet.'

REDIFF CRICKET
