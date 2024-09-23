News
Why There's No One Like Pant In Cricket

Why There's No One Like Pant In Cricket

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 23, 2024 13:20 IST
In a sport, where players try to take advantage of their opponents at every possible opportunity, Rishabh Pant was doing exactly the opposite helping the opposition captain to set the field for his batting.

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant helps Bangladesh Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto with his field placements during the first Test in Chennai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab/BCCI Video via X
 

While Rishabh Pant's century had everyone stand up and applaud, his onlyPantesque gesture while batting during India's second innings brought a grin to most spectators' faces.

Pant, who struck a fine 109 in his comeback Test, helped Bangladesh with their field settings while he was batting out in the middle.

In a sport, where players try to take advantage of their opponents at every possible opportunity, Pant was doing exactly the opposite helping the opposition captain to set the field for his batting.

He instructed Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to move the extra fielder from the off side to midwicket.

And believe it or not, Shanto did heed Pant's advice and got a fielder in place at midwicket.

'I think the understanding of the game for me is that cricket should improve wherever you play,' Pant said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

'So I was just trying to help the other team that 'yYou can set a fielder here', and it was amazing actually, I enjoyed it.'

REDIFF CRICKET
