'I Wasn't Sure If I Would Be Alive'

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Rishabh Pant fought the jet lag following the long flight to the US with a strenuous session in the gym.



Pant is back in the Indian team after a long injury lay-off following a serious car crash in December 2022. He last played for India in the Test match against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December 2022.

On his arrival in New York, Pant immediately hit the gym as he aims to be in the top shape for his long awaited comeback after during the T20 World Cup.



'Jet lag game,' Pant captioned his Instagram video.



The wicket-keeper-batter revealed how he the accident proved to be a 'life-changing' experience for him.



'The accident was a life-changing experience for me. When I got up after it, I wasn't even sure if I would be alive, but God was very kind to save me,' Pant told Shikhar Dhawan on his new show Dhawan Karenge on Jio Cinema.

Pant revealed he suffered through 'unbearable pain' during the six to seven months after the horrific crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

'I couldn't go to the airport because I was nervous about facing people in a wheelchair. I couldn't even brush my teeth for two months, and for six to seven months, I suffered unbearable pain.'