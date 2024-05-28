News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Pack Your Bags'... Dhanashree To Chahal

'Pack Your Bags'... Dhanashree To Chahal

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 28, 2024 14:08 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram
 

Yuzvendra Chahal got to spend some time with wife Dhanashree Verma before flying to the US to take part in the T20 World Cup.

Chahal has been busy playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 where his team lost the Qualifier 2 match. No sooner had the IPL ended, he was on the road again for the World Cup.

'Pack your bags,' Dhanashree captioned her Instagram post.

Chahal returned to the Indian team on the back of his strong performances in IPL 2024, where he took 18 wickets in 15 games.

He was not part of the team in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups; he was also left out of the Indian team for last year's ODI World Cup.

Chahal left for the US along with Royals team-mates Yashasvi Jaiswal and Avesh Khan, who is part of the reserves.

REDIFF CRICKET
