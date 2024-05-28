T20 World Cup: Why India are the big favourites!

'For me, the strongest side even with injuries throughout the tournament is India without a doubt.'





IMAGE: India take on Ireland in their opening match in New York on June 5 followed by the blockbuster clash against Pakistan at the same venue on June 9. Photograph: BCCI

England's World Cup-winning former skipper Eoin Morgan picked India as his favourites to win the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting from June 1 in the US and West Indies, saying that the strength and depth of the Rohit Sharma-led team is incredible at the moment.

"For me, the strongest side even with injuries throughout the tournament is India without a doubt," Morgan told former England cricketers Naseer Hussein and Michael Atherton on the Sky Sports podcast on Monday.



"They are favourites for me. The quality that they have on paper if they produce it I think they can beat anybody quite in the tournament. The strength and depth is absolutely incredible at the moment. We are talking about the players who missed out on the squad of 15 because of the quality they possess," he added.



India begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, followed by the blockbuster clash against Pakistan at the same venue on June 9.



India are aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.



Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semi-final in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, T20 World Cup final in 2014, semi-finals in 2016 and 2022 but failed to secure a big ICC trophy.



Under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa.



India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.